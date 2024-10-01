2026 MBB Prospect Brayden Kyman Commits to Washington State
6-foot-7 power forward prospect Brayden Kyman of the class of 2026 has committed to the Washington State Cougars and David Riley, according to his Twitter account. He committed last week after taking an official visit, which was the major reason he signed.
Coming from Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Kyman is from the same high school at which Washington State great Klay Thompson played. Kyman mentioned that the staff was the major reason for his commitment to the Cougars, with David Riley leading the charge in signing the sharpshooting combo forward prospect.
His brother Jake Kyman played for Eastern Washington last season after transferring from Wyoming, averaging a very respectable 10.6 points per game on 40.6% from three as well as 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Brayden Kyman will play an in-between role, with some of his minutes coming at small forward and the rest at power forward.
From his game tape, he's a player with a lot of ability on the offensive end, particularly in shooting from long range. He also has a decent handle for someone his size, able to move around the court effectively and occasionally create his own shot on drives.
He will fit in perfectly with David Riley's system at Washington State in the same way his brother did at Eastern last season. This is likely a major reason for his commitment as well, considering Jake has similar attributes on the basketball court – Riley will know exactly how to maximize his talents and turn him into a productive college player with a high floor.
This is Riley's first commitment of the 2026 class as he begins to get things rolling in Pullman. As the season begins, he will be able to grab even more commits considering the high ceiling this 2024 Cougars team has.