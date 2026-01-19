Late Turnovers Doom Washington State in Road Loss To San Francisco

Washington State needed a road victory on Sunday night as they continued their West Coast Conference slate. Instead, they ended up with a five-point loss to the San Francisco Dons with 85-80 being the final score.

Eemeli Yalaho finished as WSU's leading scorer, tallying a career-high 21 points, along with five rebounds. Ace Glass also posted 20 points, while Jerone Morton (11) and ND Okafor (14) also reached double figures. Adria Rodriguez also tied his season high for assists with six in the losing effort.

In the first half, Yalaho and Glass found themselves heating up with two makes each from deep. Yalaho and Glass only missed one field goal a piece in the opening 20 minutes, combining to go 11-of-13 from the field. However, USF's Junjie Wang turned in a perfect first half, scoring 15 points as he made all four of his field goal attempts, which were all three-pointers, as well as all three of his free throw attempts. While the Cougars shot well in the first half, they grabbed just one offensive rebound, and lost the rebounding battle 16-7. The Dons led by four points, 48-44 at the halftime break.

Despite a close second half, it would ultimately be characterized by missed opportunities for the Cougs. At the 2:31 mark, Morton connected on a three-pointer to give WSU a four-point lead at 80-76. 20 seconds later, USF's Guillermo Diaz Graham answered with a three-pointer of his own. On the ensuing WSU possession David Fuchs stole the ball from Ace Glass and got the ball into the basket after grabbing his own rebound. WSU turned it over again at the 1:13 mark when Diaz Graham intercepted a Jerone Morton pass.

Diaz Graham was whistled for an offensive foul on the ensuing possession, but the Cougars were unable to turn that gift into points. The Dons got the ball up the floor quickly, where Legend Smiley dunked it to give USF a three-point lead. After a timeout, WSU again turned the ball over as Ryan Beasley interecepted another Jerone Morton pass. Ace Glass fouled Beasley, who made both of his free throws with three seconds remaining to ice it.

With the loss, WSU will fall to 8-12 overall this season, with a 3-4 record in WCC play. The Cougars have lost six of their seven contests on the road this season. They'll have four more road contests on their regular season schedule.

The Cougars continue their California road trip on Wednesday, January 21 at the University of San Diego. Tipoff in that contest is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+. WSU will be back in Pullman on Saturday, January 24 against Pepperdine.

More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI