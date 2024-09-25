OPINION: New Additions Are Helpful, But Pac-12 Has a Long Way to Go
Following the departure of 10 teams from the Pac-12 Conference last season to the Big Ten, Big 12, and ACC, two teams remained: Washington State and Oregon State. These teams are currently playing a Mountain West football schedule and a West Coast Conference basketball schedule, which will change depending on future additions.
Recent changes have resulted in new teams joining the Pac-12, potentially aiding its return to a complete conference structure. The league has recently welcomed Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, Utah State, and Fresno State, set to join in 2026, and there are also indications of interest from other schools.
Following the widespread belief that the conference was destined to be a thing of the past, Commissioner Teresa Gould has played a crucial role in its expansion. However, it won't regain the same allure it once had when it showcased teams like USC, UCLA, and other classic competitors linked to Pac-12 sports. Nevertheless, it will continue to thrive as a coalition of teams, primarily based on the West Coast.
However, several teams declined to join the new Pac-12, including Memphis, Tulane, South Florida, and UT-San Antonio, all of which chose to remain in the American Athletic Conference. Additionally, UNLV and Air Force also turned down offers from the Pac-12, posing a setback for a conference that had hoped to secure these teams to enhance its standing.
Regrettably, the recent additions won't automatically qualify them for the College Football Playoff just yet, nor do they ensure multiple entries into the NCAA Tournament.
Although expansion is crucial, the previous version of the Pac-12 is unlikely to regain its former status as a powerhouse conference. However, it is beneficial for these programs to have a stable home and compete against teams that are more geographically proximate. Securing some of the AAC teams that committed to their conference on Monday would have been advantageous, but Teresa Gould is still actively seeking to add more teams.
Who will those teams be? How many bids to the NCAA tournament would this new version of the Pac-12 get?
More Reading Material From On SI
Cedric Coward Talks About NBA Draft Process and WSU Commitment in Interview
WATCH: Washington State Head Coach Jake Dickert Talks Week 5 Matchup at Boise State
Pro Cougars: Can Mouhamed Gueye Break the Rotation for the Hawks?