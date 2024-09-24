Washington State Cougars On SI

WATCH: Washington State Head Coach Jake Dickert Talks Week 5 Matchup at Boise State

Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert celebrates after a play against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert celebrates after a play against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.
The 4-0 Washington State Cougars face a Boise State team with high aspirations in both the short and long term. In the short term, the #25 Broncos are hoping that a win over the Cougars can help push them further towards a College Football Playoff berth.

WSU head coach Jake Dickert spoke with local media this week in advance of Saturday's game, breaking down what his team needs to do to for a win and possibly catapult them into a national top-25 ranking. Dickert also reviewed their latest winning effort over San Jose State and what's brought them to an undefeated record. Watch the full presser below.

-On the SJSU win: "That was a culture win Friday night, no doubt about it. They believed in each other, they kept pushing the glue of those bonds and that trust, kept rolling and like I said 10 [Mateer] was just amazing."

-On Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty: "He's strong. He's got one of the best
stiff arms I've seen in a long time so if you think you're going to tackle him
above the waist, it's just like, it's not happening."

-To prepare for the traditional home field advantage that Boise State will have, the Cougars are pumping crowd noise into practice this week.

-Kicker Ryan Harris was hurt in pregame last week, meaning Dean Janikowski is currently handling all kicking and punting duties for WSU.

