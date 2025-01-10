Pacific's Lamar Washington Scores 40 in OT Win Over Washington State MBB
Pacific's Lamar Washington scored 40 points on Thursday night for the highest point total in the West Coast Conference this season. Washington also hit the game-winning three-pointer in the final moments of overtime to give Washington State their first conference loss of the season. It also marked Pacific's first conference win since February of 2023.
After being down ten points at the half, WSU battled back to force overtime. Pacific made 55.2% of their field goals, the highest shooting percentage by a WSU opponent this season.
"It was a heck of a college basketball game," Cougs head coach David Riley said postgame. "We got to come out the gates better. I thought that first half we didn't honor the game. We didn't play with the toughness we needed to go win a division one game and uh that put us in a hole and they made some big plays down the stretch."
WSU's Ethan Price played one of the best games of his college career, scoring a career-high 28 points with a career-high six made 3-pointers. Price left the game late in the second half with cramps in his legs.
Despite the loss, all five WSU starters scored in double figures on Thursday.
Falling to 13-4 on the season, Washington State return to action on Saturday, January 11 at #18 Gonzaga. That contest is scheduled for 6 PM PT on ESPN+.
