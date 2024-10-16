Pro Cougs: Jaylen Wells Impresses in Preseason for Memphis Grizzlies
Former Washington State Cougar Jaylen Wells had a great night on Saturday in an NBA preseason game, where he scored 24 points on 9-for-18 from the field, including four threes made, on top of six assists en route to a 124-121 win over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Illinois.
Considering the amount of Grizzlies that didn't play, which included Marcus Smart, Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Vince Williams Jr., Luke Kennard, Cam Spencer, and GG Jackson, Wells was given floor time he might not have normally gotten. What he did with those minutes could translate to even more playing time down the road in the regular season.
Wells impacted the game in a myriad of ways, including dishing dimes by finding cutters to the basket, hitting catch-and-shoot threes, getting crafty with his handle to score in the paint, and playing an excellent two-man game with fellow rookie Zach Edey on a couple of possessions. He even played solid defense, contesting shots on the perimeter, one of which led to a breakaway transition opportunity, which he converted for two points.
He had a steal at one point as well, where he pushed the pace and helped lead the Grizzlies into a fast break possession. He was so active on both ends of the floor that it will be tough to keep the young rookie out of the rotation for Memphis.
Selected in the second round at pick no. 39 overall, Wells was expected to contribute, but is certainly ahead of schedule for a player not taken in the first round. Though he had hype coming in as an excellent spot-up shooter, he has demonstrated skills beyond that so far with the Grizzlies both in Summer League and in preseason.
Even with a team with as many talented guards as Memphis has, Jaylen Wells will be a rookie to watch for the rest of the 2024 season.
