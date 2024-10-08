What Will the Power Forward Rotation Look Like for Washington State?
When it comes to the power forward spot on the floor, the Washington State Cougars have some decisions to make. Between ND Okafor, Ethan Price, and Dane Erikstrup, David Riley will have to choose wisely who gets the nod and who competes for rotational minutes as well. Plus with the addition of Rihards Vavers, a combo forward prospect that can shoot the lights out, they have real depth at the position.
ND Okafor is an interesting player whose promise was unfortunately interrupted by a leg injury, ending his sophomore campaign after just nine games. A transfer from Cal, Okafor displayed glimpses of his potential despite his limited minutes; most notably, he achieved double-digit scoring on two occasions in his freshman year – once with 11 points against USC and again with 10 points against Oregon. While both performances happened in his first collegiate season, evaluating his sophomore year is challenging due to its short duration.
Another forward/center prospect is Ethan Price, a transfer from Eastern Washington that came over with David Riley. Standing at 6-foot-10 and weighing 230 pounds, Price has different ways of scoring and creating offensive opportunities. Unsurprisingly, his size allows him to excel near the basket, with 36.4% of his shots taken in that area, where he boasts an impressive average of 1.41 points per shot, according to Synergy Sports. His finesse around the rim combined with his strong positioning on the block enables him to convert easily.
The third big is Dane Erikstrup, another Eastern transfer and a versatile big with a diverse skillset that could translate in multiple ways. At 6-foot-11, his stature is certainly impressive, but it's the subtler skills that stand out when reviewing his tape. In addition to his talent as a spot-up shooter, Erikstrup is also willing to put the ball on the floor and drive past defenders on the close out. These skills seamlessly complement his ability as a pick-and-pop option. His ball-handling is particularly noteworthy, especially for someone of his height.
Overall, the power forward and center rotations will overlap, and due to this, there will be enough minutes to go around for everyone. It will be a matter of finding the best combinations to put out on the floor, something at which David Riley is incredibly adept.