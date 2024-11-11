Washington State Hosts Idaho in Monday Night Matchup (6:30 P.T., ESPN+)
Tonight, the 2-0 Washington State Cougars host their third consecutive game to start the 2024-25 season when they host the 1-1 Idaho Vandals of the Big Sky Conference. Idaho, who beat Northwest University and then lost to UC Davis, will come into Beasley Coliseum tonight looking to pull an upset. The game will tip at 6:30 P.M. Pacific time and will stream on ESPN+.
The Cougars are off to a hot offensive start to the year behind NBA-caliber wing Cedric Coward, who leads the team in points (20.5), rebounds (9.5) and is second in assists (3.5). One of the transfers brought over from Eastern Washington by new head coach David Riley, Coward, along with Ethan Price, Lejuan Watts, and Dane Erikstrup, have helped lead the Cougars to their 2-0 start where they are averaging a blistering 95.5 points per game.
Washington transfer Nate Calmese has also been crucial to their high-octane offense, as he leads the team in assists with 5.0 per game as well as pouring in 17.5 points. Their two wins this season, over Bradley, 91-74, and Portland State, 100-92, they have demonstrated excellent ability to create extra possessions by rebounding as well as manufacturing points by getting to the free-throw line.
Idaho's leading scorer is sophomore guard Kristian Gonzalez (13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists), while the Vandals also feature guard Jack Payne (11.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals), guard Isaiah Brickner (11.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists), and forward Julius Mims (9.5 points, 7.0 rebounds).
This is a game that the Cougars should be able to handle, as Idaho has struggled so far in this very young season. They're replacing last year's top scorer Quinn Denker (Northern Colorado transfer) and had a tough go in 2023-24, finishing 11-21. This should be another night where Washington State flexes their offensive firepower and rolls to their third victory in as many games.