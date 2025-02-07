Washington State MBB Drop Fifth Consecutive Game With Oregon State Defeat
Desperately needing a win following four-straight losses, things once again did not go Washington State's in an 82-74 loss at Oregon State.
Washington State led for the first 10:66 of the game and finished the first half with a one-point 37-36 lead. Both teams shot 50% from the floor in the first half (WSU: 15-30, OSU: 11-22). The thing that kept the Cougars from pulling away further in the first half: fouls. WSU were called for 12 fouls in the first 20 minutes, while the Beavers were called for only four.
In the second half, the Cougars looked like they were going to let Oregon State pull away, but gradually closed the gap on the Beavers' lead making it a one-point game with four minutes remaining. However, WSU were unable to recover their own lead, allowing Oregon State to secure their tenth consecutive home victory. Down two points with 2:45 remaining, WSU went 0-5 from the field in that final stretch, while OSU hit one field goal and four free throws to widen the margin of victory.
Nate Calmese was the game's leading scorer with 25 points, making 11-of-17 shots from the floor and two-for-four from the free-throw line.
Dane Erikstrup fouled out, while five other Cougars finished with three personal fouls or more. WSU finished with 29 personal fouls (a season high), leading to OSU making 30 of 38 free throws, one make shy of the Beavers' season high. All the while, WSU turned the ball over a season-low five times.
David Riley's team fall to 15-10 on the season, with a 5-7 record in WCC play. WSU return to home on Saturday, hosting Pepperdine at 3 PM PT in Beasley Coliseum.
