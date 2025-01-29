Washington State MBB Hoping For Rebound in Road Matchup at Pacific
Washington State Cougars (15-7, 5-4 WCC) @ Pacific Tigers (6-17, 1-8 WCC)
Date: Thursday, January 30
Time: 7 PM PT // 10 PM ET
Location: Alex G. Spanos Center - Stockton, California
TV: ESPN+
David Riley's Washington State Cougars get back on the road this Thursday for the first of a three-game road trip. Their travels first take them to Stockton, California for a rematch with the Pacific Tigers, who bested WSU in Pullman back on January 9. The Cougars are also hoping to snap a two-game losing streak after losses to Santa Clara and Saint Mary's last week.
Despite WSU's recent struggles, Nate Calmese has been fairly effective, leading the WCC in steals per game and shooting 48% from the floor. He is currently sixth in the league in both scoring (16.6 per game) and assists (4.5 per game).
Another encouraging storyline for the Cougars from the past week has been Rihards Vavers' return from injury after sitting for a month and a half. Vavers had 11 points at Santa Clara, hitting three three-point attempts, then following it up with another three against Saint Mary's.
"Shooting is a key part of our offense and to have another guy on the perimeter that can really space it is huge for our cutting, and for our dribble-drive stuff," Riley said of Vavers' return to action this week. "And you know he missed some time. Like he missed some of the fall with an injury, he missed a lot of the season with an injury, and so it's going to take a little bit of time for him to get his rhythm as far as finding where his shots are coming from."
Whatever happens on Thursday night, WSU will need to put it behind them quickly and make the fairly short trip to San Francisco for a Saturday tilt with the Dons, then a stop at Oregon State on February 6.
More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI
NFL Draft: Washington State OL Esa Pole Official Shrine Bowl Measurements
Washington State MBB Drop Close Home Game To WCC Leaders Saint Mary's
Washington State MBB Fall To Santa Clara Despite LeJuan Watts' Triple-Double