Washington State MBB Hoping For Rebound in Road Matchup at Pacific

Joe Londergan

Jan 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Nate Calmese (8) tries to get the crowd to cheer during the second half against the St. Mary's Gaels at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. St. Mary's won 80-75. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Nate Calmese (8) tries to get the crowd to cheer during the second half against the St. Mary's Gaels at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. St. Mary's won 80-75. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Washington State Cougars (15-7, 5-4 WCC) @ Pacific Tigers (6-17, 1-8 WCC)

Date: Thursday, January 30

Time: 7 PM PT // 10 PM ET

Location: Alex G. Spanos Center - Stockton, California

TV: ESPN+

David Riley's Washington State Cougars get back on the road this Thursday for the first of a three-game road trip. Their travels first take them to Stockton, California for a rematch with the Pacific Tigers, who bested WSU in Pullman back on January 9. The Cougars are also hoping to snap a two-game losing streak after losses to Santa Clara and Saint Mary's last week.

Despite WSU's recent struggles, Nate Calmese has been fairly effective, leading the WCC in steals per game and shooting 48% from the floor. He is currently sixth in the league in both scoring (16.6 per game) and assists (4.5 per game).

Another encouraging storyline for the Cougars from the past week has been Rihards Vavers' return from injury after sitting for a month and a half. Vavers had 11 points at Santa Clara, hitting three three-point attempts, then following it up with another three against Saint Mary's.

"Shooting is a key part of our offense and to have another guy on the perimeter that can really space it is huge for our cutting, and for our dribble-drive stuff," Riley said of Vavers' return to action this week. "And you know he missed some time. Like he missed some of the fall with an injury, he missed a lot of the season with an injury, and so it's going to take a little bit of time for him to get his rhythm as far as finding where his shots are coming from."

Whatever happens on Thursday night, WSU will need to put it behind them quickly and make the fairly short trip to San Francisco for a Saturday tilt with the Dons, then a stop at Oregon State on February 6.

