Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State MBB Fall To Santa Clara Despite LeJuan Watts' Triple-Double

Joe Londergan

Jan 11, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars forward LeJuan Watts (4) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars forward LeJuan Watts (4) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

LeJuan Watts recorded 20 points, 11 rebounds, and ten assists on Thursday night to become just the second player in Washington State history to record a triple double. However, it was far from enough to get the Cougars a win over Santa Clara in a 93-65 result. The Cougars fall to 15-6 this year with a 5-3 record in West Coast Conference play.

"I thought he had a good game of of playing with pace," Cougs head coach David Riley said postgame. "I thought he had some good stuff in the second half of the Portland game and was able to build on that. When he's playing with pace and getting downhill, he's a monster. He looks looks like Magic Johnson out there."

Unfortunately for the Cougars, they fell into old habits regarding turnovers, losing possession 17 times on the night. Santa Clara converted those turnovers into 28 points. The Broncos were also able to dominate in the paint on Thursday night, scoring 42 points in that area compared to just 28 by Washington State

"I think when you look at the game overall, the physicality was was clear that Santa Clara won that game. They [beat] us on the glass,"Riley said postgame. "We weren't able to hold on to the ball, they were getting up into us and that that wore us down, you know. I think we had some some good runs in the first half, we had some good runs in the second half, but we we weren't disciplined enough or tough enough."

Washington State will look to rebound on Saturday night against league leaders St. Mary's in Pullman at 5 PM PT on CBS Sports Network.

More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI

RECRUITING: Washington State Offer 6'6" South Dakota Tight End For 2026

Washington State Offense Adds Trio of Former South Dakota State Running Backs

South Dakota State Transfers to Bolster Washington State Defense in 2025

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Men's Basketball