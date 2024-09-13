Washington State Recruiting: 2025 Combo Guards and Wings
With the program David Riley is building in Pullman, he's raised the bar for recruiting, and it's evident given some of the offers out of this upcoming class. He's taking chances on big-time names, hoping to land some players to help him construct a winning roster in the West Coast Conference. Here are some significant other offers from the 2025 class out of the combo guard and wing spots.
Brayden Burries | Combo Guard | Eleanor Roosevelt | Riverside, CA – Burries is a five-star combo guard from California with offers from all kinds of schools from across the country. Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 200 pounds, he's got a solid build and can slot into both on- and off-ball spots at the collegiate level. Some of his top offers are Arizona, Alabama, BYU, Duke, Houston, Kansas, Kentucky, USC, Ohio State, Texas, and UCLA. He is considered an Arizona lean at this point.
Ty Virgil | Combo Guard | Hillcrest Prep | Phoenix, AZ – Virgil is a 6-foot-6 combo guard from Phoenix, Arizona who is ranked in 229th nationally and 27th in his position. He's considered a three-star by 247 Sports, and has offers from Washington State, Arizona State, UC-Santa Barbara, and Portland.
Tounde Yessoufou | Wing | St. Joseph | Lakeway, CA – Yessoufou is four-star wing/forward from Lakeway that is ranked 17th in the nation and fifth at his position according to 247 Sports. Though he stands at just 6-foot-5, he has a great athletic profile, and has garnered offers from Kentucky, Kansas, UConn, Baylor, Arizona, UCLA, Arizona State, Tennessee, Cal, and Utah. He's thought to be leaning towards Arizona at the moment, though USC and Arizona State are making pushes as well.
Kellen Hampton | Wing | Southern California Academy | Castaic, CA – Hampton is a 6-foot-7 wing prospect from California offered by Washington State out of the 2025 class. He's ranked 217th nationally and 45th at his position. He also has offers from Arizona State, Cal, Creighton, Mississippi State, St. John's, and San Francisco.
Clearly, Riley is reaching for the top talent on the West Coast, and even if he doesn't land the five-stars of the world, it's obvious that he believes this Cougars team can be competitive in high-level recruiting battles. If he can land even a couple of these top players out of the 25+ offers that have been doled out, Riley can establish Washington State as a real player in the new collegiate basketball landscape.
