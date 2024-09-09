Washington State Recruiting 2025: Shooting Guards Offers
David Riley's Cougars are in a new conference but with the same goal in mind: stack as much talent as possible and reload for the next year. Given the talent they already have, it's important to restock the cupboard going forward as they figure out the future of their athletics programs.
They've aimed high so far in their recruiting of the 2025 class, so here are some more of their offers, this time in the off-ball category.
Jasir Rencher | Shooting Guard/Wing | Archbishop Riordan | San Francisco, CA – Rencher is a 6-foot-5 off-ball perimeter player who is rated as a four-star and 105th nationally as a player. He has offers from lots of West Coast schools, as well as Texas A&M, LSU, Oklahoma, BYU, Illinois, Utah, UNLV, Minnesota, Mississippi State, and more. He's the 24th-rated small forward and the the 13th-ranked player overall.
Jalin Holland | Shooting Guard | Dream City Christian | Glendale, AZ – Holland stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 190 pounds and is a top-100 player in the country according to 247 Sports. He's the top-ranked player in the state in the class of 2025 and the 17th-ranked shooting guard nationally. He has offers from Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona State, BYU, Cincinnati, Missouri, and Washington.
Aaron Glass | Shooting Guard | Rancho Cucamonga | Rancho Cucamonga, CA – Glass is a three-star guard out of California in the class of 2025. Though he's a bit undersized at 6-foot-2, 170 pounds, he's still garnered offers from tons of West-Coast-area programs, including Arizona State, Cal, Fresno State, UC Santa Barbara, Washington, San Jose State, and New Mexico, amongst others.
Overall, the Cougars have so many offers out at multiple positions that their likely success in the WCC this year should translate to recruiting. David Riley did an excellent job even at Eastern Washington building a talented roster, so he should be able to do the same thing in Pullman.
More Reading Material from On SI
RECAP: Washington State Run Game, Defense Lead to Win Over Texas Tech in Week Two
RECRUITING: WSU Offers Mississippi JUCO Defensive Lineman For 2025
Mike Leach's Son Delivers Loving Tribute For Washington State Hall of Fame Induction