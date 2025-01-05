WATCH: Washington State Head Coach David Riley Reviews Cougs Win Over San Francisco
David Riley's first season as the head coach of Washington State's men's basketball program is off to a fantastic start. At 12-3 overall, Riley has the second-best start by a first-year head coach in WSU history. The only first-year WSU head coach with a better start through 16 games was Tony Bennett
at 14-2 in 2006-07.
Following the Cougs' most recent victory over the San Francisco Dons on Saturday, Riley met with local media to discuss WSU's start and what's put them in this place despite a mountain of notable injuries. Watch the full presser below.
NOTES
-"I thought it was a great college basketball game that we were gearing up for all week. Our guys did a great job for 40 minutes of being mentally tough. We survived a heck of a run from Malik Thomas. That first half is one of the best first halves I've seen. But our guys didn't get frustrated. They didn't overreact, we adjusted the game plan at halftime and I thought we did a really good job."
-On LeJuan Watts' double-double against USF: ""The kid's been working his tail off. He's always been a talented player. He's had big games last year, he's had big games this year, and the big thing we're working on with with him is is just showing that poise and and showing his true character throughout the game...He's a heck of a player, and dang look at his stat line: 24 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, just one turnover those are some winning numbers.
-On Parker Gerrits' increased playing time with Nate Calmese in foul trouble: "That's something I've just been really excited to see these last few weeks is Parker's poise, or just his ability to play with confidence the last few weeks. He's made a huge impact defensively for us the last few games, just getting steals, getting guys uncomfortable with his ball pressure, doing all the little little things,
and you know that's that's where he's found his niche."
