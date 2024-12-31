WATCH: Washington State Head Coach David Riley Talks Cougs' 12-3 Start To 2024-2025
Monday night, the Washington State Cougars moved to 12-3 on the season thanks to a 73-59 win over Loyola Marymount. Despite several notable long-term injuries on the Cougs' roster, head coach David Riley seems to have things moving in the right direction in his first season on the job.
Riley spoke to local media following the LMU win about his team's performance in that game and what's led them to such a strong start in their first WCC season. Watch the full media availability below.
- "When you look at that first half, LMU came in and punched us in the face a little bit and they were more physical. That second half, there's no question we were more physical. We were more mentally tough for all but the last maybe two minutes or so. We had a little little lapses in mental toughness at at times down the stretch, but just excited for us to go finish the game. That's something that we hadn't done great so far this season. I thought our second half was a lot better today."
- On finding success despite injuries to key veterans in the early going: "I just think we got everything we need right here. We have a really talented team. Every night we're going to have to prove it and every night the other team's going to have to prove it."
- On the Cougs' first season in the WCC: "Every day right now is a new day. New conference, new coaches to scout against, we're super excited for that challenge and we know that we got a pretty dang good blueprint to to follow. When we're doing the right stuff and we're staying in reality and not playing outside of ourselves, I think we we've got a chance every game."
