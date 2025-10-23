Washington State Soccer: Late Goal Lifts Cougars Over Beavers in 1-0 Win
Washington State and Oregon State looked closely matched in Wednesday night's women's soccer match, going shot for shot for over 80 minutes. In the end, Keira Mitchell broke the tie for the Cougars, scoring in the 83rd minute to lift Washington State to a 1-0 victory, improving Washington State's record to 5-5-5 overall, and 3-2-2 in conference play.
Oregon State got a few shots off early against the Cougars, but the Washington State defense managed to block both attmepts. WSU's first shot came in the 14th minute, when Abigail Siddall forced a team save from the Beavers. Jordyn Young got off another good shot for the Cougars in the 24th minute, forcing a save from Mya Sanchez.
As the first half wound down, it was the Cougars who were mounting more offensive pressure, with Aaya McLyn and Ava Ghoreishi both getting good shots off. While there was no goal in the first, Washington State out shot the Beavers seven to six in the half, putting three shots on goal to the Beavers zero.
The Beavers nearly got a goal on the board early in the second, with Carly Carraher forcing a save from Zora Standifer in the 48th minute. Alena Watts responded by putting a few shots on goal for the Cougars. It wasn't until the 83rd minute that Washington State finally took the lead.
That was when a foul on Beaver Emily Ibsen gave a free kick to Keira Mitchell. Mitchell's shot was perfect. Sanchez made a leap for the save, but couldn't get there, putting the Cougars up 1-0. After a late barrage from Oregon State couldn't find an equalizer, that would be the final.
The Cougars next challenge will be this Saturday, October 25th, when they take on Portland, currently third in the WCC standings. If Washington State wants to climb up the West Coast Conference standings, this will be an important one to watch.