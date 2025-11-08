Washington State Soccer: Cougars Take Down San Francisco 3-0
The soccer season is wrapping, up but Washington State had time for one last big win in Pullman, taking down San Francisco 3-0 in the Cougars final home game of the season. The win improves Wazzu's record to 6-7-5 overall, and 4-4-2 in conference play.
After a pair of scoreless games, Washington State finally got a goal on the board in the 19th minute against the Dons. A corner kick from Audrey Shackleford got the ball to Jordyn Young, who perfectly headed it into the goal for a 1-0 Cougar lead.
Young was right back to scoring in the 25th minute. San Francisco goalkeeper Tyra Bengtsson-Stenseth was bringing the ball out of the box, but wasn't controlling it tightly, giving Young the opportunity to leap on the ball for a turnover, and slipping it into the Dons net to put WSU up 2-0.
The final goal of the night came in the 59th minute, on a penalty kick from Maggie Mace. After that, the Cougar defense went to work. The Dons were never out of, but the Cougar defenders made things difficult, and a six save game from Zora Standifer closed the door on any hope of a San Francisco comeback.
There's one last game on Washington State's schedule. The Cougars will travel to Stockton, California to close out the season against Pacific. The Tigers have struggled in the WCC this season, so this is a great opportunity for Wazzu to finish the season strong.