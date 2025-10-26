Washington State Soccer: Portland Beats Cougars 1-0 in Wet, Windy Match
A wet, windy night in resulted in a low scoring game between Washington State and Portland, with the Pilots scraping out a 1-0 win after an early goal. The loss drops the Cougars to 5-6-5 overall, and 3-3-2 in conference play.
Portland tested the Washington State defense early, with Jillian McBride and Elizabeth Rapp coming close to scoring in the first 10 minutes. The Pilots finally got on the board at 10:02, courtesy of Tayvi Khann, converting off of a throw in.
RELATED: Washington State Soccer: Cougars Battle San Diego to 1-1 Draw
Washington State got a few good looks at the Portland goal, including Jordyn Young forcing a save from Sophia Hills in the 21st minute, but couldn't find a tying goal. Maggie Mace got a pair of shots off in the 28th minute, but both were blocked. At the end of the first half, the Cougars still trailed by one.
Each side got some decent scoring chances early in the second, with Portland's Jillian McBride and WSU's Keira Mitchell forcing saves. Portland managed to smother any Washington State attack, and an extended weather delay also hurt any chance for the Cougars to build momentum.
RELATED: Washington State Soccer: Late Goal Lifts Cougars Over Beavers in 1-0 Win
When play resumed, Washington State got back on the attack, with Audrey Shackleford and Abigail Siddall getting shots off. They couldn't get past the Portland defense though, and Washington State's last chance, a free shot from Keira Mitchell, went wide.
Things aren't going to get much easier for the Cougars in the near future. Next weekend, on Saturday, November 1st, they'll host the WCC leading Pepeprdine for Senior Night.