Washington State Soccer: Cougars Finish Season with 2-1 Win Over Pacific
Pacific pushed Washington State as hard as they could in both teams final game of the season, but the Cougars ultimately prevailed, rallying from an early deficit to take a 2-1 win over the Tigers. The win gives Washington State a final record of 7-7-5, and a conference record of 5-4-2.
RELATED:
Washington State Soccer: Cougars Take Down San Francisco 3-0
Kaya Rosa got the Tigers on the scoreboard early with a goal in the fifth minute, with an assist from Faylinn Berkowitz. Pacific got a few more scoring chances, but Zora Standifer managed to hold them to one goal, until the Cougars could finally tie things up later in the first half.
In the 24th minute Keira Mitchell was given a free kick not far from the Pacific goal. She fired a hard shot straight at the goal, and while Tiger goalie Lis van Herwijnen managed to get a hand on the ball, it wasn't enough to stop it from deflecting into the net, tying the game 1-1.
RELATED:
Washington State Soccer: Cougars Battle San Diego to 1-1 Draw
Early in the second half the Cougars took the lead. This time it would Journey Middleborn with the goal, in the 48th minute, with an assist from Isabelle Wright, after Wright picked off a Pacific throw in and moved it swiftly up field.
Pacific fought hard for a tying goal, and put a lot of pressure on Zora Standifer in doing so. Standifer was unbreakable, posting six saves on the day. A diving save in the 88th minute might have been the most impressive, it was the Tigers best chance at evening the game, but Standifer just managed to make the save, giving the Cougars a 2-1 win.
RELATED:
Washington State Soccer: Cougars Shut Out By Pepperdine in 1-0 Loss
That's a wrap for the 2025 season. It was an up and down year, but back to back wins over San Francisco and Pacific let the Cougars finish strong. Now we wait and see what the off season holds.