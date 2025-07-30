Washington State Soccer: Taking a Look at 2025's Defenders and Goalkeepers
We're back to take one final look at this year's Washington State soccer roster. We'll be finishing up by reviewing the Cougar defenders and goalkeepers. Like the other position groups, they've been rocked by numerous departures, but a few big names have returned for another season.
The biggest departure from last year's group of defenders is Reese Tappan, Tappan has been a starter for the Cougars the past three seasons, and became one of the best defenders in both the Pac-12 and West Coast Conference over that time. After graduating she now plays for Spokane Zephyr FC.
Washington State will return some big names on defense despite the loss of Tappan. Jenna Studer was a full time starter last season, picking up two goals and an assist. She'll be the most experienced player the Cougars field in 2025, and could be in for a big season.
Peyton Price and Alena Watts also return, and were regular starters for WSU last season. Watts started in 15 games, while Price started in 10, and both should pick up more playing time in 2025. Price, Studer and Watts give the defense a core that should be the backbone of this year's team.
Washington State has also added quite a bit to the defensive side of their roster, both through the portal and through regular recruiting. Brooke Brown is the highlight of the transfer class; a graduate student coming to Pullman after spending three seasons with the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Cougars also picked up Meg Devall, one of the Big Sky's best defenders during her time at Portland State.
Two former redshirts could also have larger roles this season. Many of the Cougars younger players transferred in the off season, but Kiera Mitchell and Denise Pugh both stayed in Pullman and could finally see the field this year. Three true freshmen, Maizy Kluksdal, Aaya McLyn and Ashle Reese, finish up the roster.
Washington State also has to figure out who will be in net this season. Nadia Cooper, who started in 71 games over the past 4 seasons for the Cougars, now plays for Minnesota Aurora FC, and her backup, Liya Brooks, transferred to North Carolina.
Keara Fitzgerald does return after missing 2024 with an injury. She hasn't taken the field as a Cougar yet, but she has starting experience from her time at UC San Diego. The Cougars have also added Zora Standifer, who was an All Big West Honorable Mention during her time at Long Beach State.
One of Washington State's most exciting new freshmen is goalkeeper Sidney Venier, who joins the Cougars after spending time with the Vancouver Whitecaps Girls Team. While Fitzgerald and Standifer will probably get the first starts in goal, it wouldn't be shocking to see Venier take over the position as the season goes on.
Compared to the forwards and midfielders, the defensive side of the ball feels much more secure. If they can keep games low scoring, that should give Washington State time to sort out their scoring and gel as a team.
That's all for our look at the Washington State roster. Tomorrow, we'll start taking a look at the Cougars' 2025 schedule, starting with their non-conference opponents.