A Look at Washington State Women's Basketball Non-Conference Opponents In 2025
This fall, Kamie Ethridge's Washington State Cougars begin their second and final season in the West Coast Conference. Before conference play begins in late December, the Cougs will once again play a robust non-conference slate across the country and beyond.
WSU will play an exhibition game against Eastern Oregon on October 26 in Pullman. The regular season will kickoff against the Idaho Vandals at home on November 3. The Cougs won last season's matchup against Idaho 71-60.
Following the home opener, WSU will hit the road for contests at UNLV on November 5 and Southern Utah on November 8. They'll then return home for what should be two of their tougher contests against former Pac-12 Conference mates Stanford (November 14) and Oregon (November 19).
Then, as previously announced, WSU will spend the rest of the month of November at neutral site games, starting with the WBCA Showcase in Orlando against Missouri on November 23. They'll then catch a flight to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the 2025 Paradise Jam, which will include a game against the Miami (OH) RedHawks on November 28 and then either against LSU or Marist on November 29.
To begin the month of December, WSU will fly all the way to Provo, Utah for a date with the BYU Cougars on the third. It will be WSU's first game at BYU since 2021. WSU have not beaten BYU since 2019.
Following the BYU game, WSU will play two more home games against Eastern Washington (December 10) and Texas Tech (December 12). The non-conference slate will wrap with a trip to the East Coast, at Seton Hall (December 16) and at Penn (December 19).
WSU finished the 2024-2025 season with a final record of 21-14. The Cougars reached the WNIT postseason tournament, where they fell to North Dakota State in the Super 16 round. Kamie Ethridge begins her eighth season as the Cougs' head coach with an overall record of 116-104 during her time in Pullman.