10 Most Noteworthy UW Basketball Transfers

Until recently, the University of Washington basketball program was never a big destination school for Division I transfers. Junior-college and high-school recruits certainly, but never four-year school vagabonds.

This changed practically overnight for the Huskies and coach Mike Hopkins when the program was faced with golden opportunity, the nagging pandemic and a disturbing mass exodus.

Suddenly Alaska Airlines Arena resembled a Greyhound bus station with players arriving from Kentucky, Wichita State, Michigan, West Virginia, Arizona, Stanford and TCU.

Led by high-scoring guard Terrell Brown, the UW now opens each game with transfers filling out three of the five starting positions and more coming off the bench.

Considering this new roster trend in Montlake, we look at 10 transfers who arrived at the UW looking for a fresh start and either made it work for them or just played out their eligibility with a modest splash.

Ironically, the most prominent guy on the list, a big man from three decades ago, had a Hopkins connection at his previous stop.

10 NOTEWORTHY UW TRANSFERS

1. Richard Manning, Syracuse

A California native, the 6-foot-11 center averaged 16.8 and 17.9 points per game for the Huskies and coach Lynn Nance over his two seasons, earning first-team All-Pac-10 honors as a senior in 1992-93. However, the UW didn't take full advantage of him in the lineup, finishing just 13-14 and 12-17 during Manning's stay. He left Syracuse after two seasons as a sub to come back to the West Coast. As a sophomore for the Orange in 1989-90, he was teammates with a freshman guard named Mike Hopkins; Manning averaged 3.1 ppg over 31 games that season, Hopkins 2.9 in 20 outings. The big man later spent two seasons in the NBA before heading overseas.

2. Doug Wrenn, Connecticut

Once a nationwide recruit who could have signed with anyone, the 6-foot-6 forward lasted a season in the Big East at UConn, where he got into a little trouble and returned home to the Huskies. Joining Bob Bender's program, he averaged 19.5 ppg and was named first-team All-Pac-10 for an 11-18 team in 2001-02. Following a coaching change to Lorenzo Romar, he averaged 12.4 ppg for a 10-17 team the next year, but Romar wouldn't let him use his final season of Huskies eligibility alongside Brandon Roy, Nate Robinson and Will Controy, concerned he wasn't a team player. Wrenn later competed overseas and just in the past year he graduated from the UW.

Quade Green transferred from Kentucky to the UW. USA TODAY Sports

3. Quade Green, Kentucky

This point guard's transfer from the John Calipari-coached SEC powerhouse had Husky fans overly excited, but the team results of his Seattle stay were hugely disappointing. Green became academically ineligible for an 11-4 UW team in 2019-20 and his departure sent the Huskies into a tailspin, finishing 15-17. Last year, he led the team in scoring at 15.4 per game but the Hopkins' team bottomed out at 5-21, the second-worst record in school history. The Philadelphia native didn't return for a final season of eligibility and now plays pro basketball in Maine.

4. Terrell Brown Jr., Arizona

The Huskies will have this Seattle native for one season only and he currently leads the Pac-12 in scoring at 21.4 ppg for a 9-7 team. The 6-foot-3 guard previously played for Seattle U, where he averaged 20.7 in 2019-20, and at Arizona, where he scored 7.3 ppg last year. If only he had an effective big man to share the floor with while playing in his hometown, imagine what the UW could do.

Terrell Brown and Quade Green went head to head last season. USA SPORTS Today

5. Jamal Williams, New Mexico

A starter alongside the great Brandon Roy, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 13.4 ppg for a 26-7 UW team that made it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament only to lose to UConn in overtime. The California native had both an inside and outside game, was named All-Pac-10 honorable mention and later played several years overseas.

6. Phil Zevenbergen, Seattle Pacific

This Seattle-area athlete came from a rowing family, but he showed that his household could produce a high-level basketball player, too, joining the UW after stops at Division II Seattle Pacific University and Edmonds Community College. The 6-foot-10 power forward played two seasons in Montlake, averaging 15.9 ppg and 8.9 rpg as a senior in 1986-87 and was named first-team All-Pac-10. After playing briefly in the NBA for the San Antonio Spurs, he spent several seasons overseas.

7. Emmitt Matthews Jr., West Virginia

He's a savvy, confident 6-foot-7 forward from Tacoma who originally committed to UConn but didn't go there because of a coaching change, and ultimately signed with West Virginia, where he spent three seasons. He's gone from an extra grumpy coach in Bob Huggins to the UW's smiley-face Hopkins. For the Huskies, he's one of the team leaders and averages a productive 11.6 ppg and 4.8 rpg, with another season available to him if he chooses.

8. Ryan Appleby, Florida

A noted 3-point shooter from Stanwood, Washington, he spent a year with the Gators and coach Billy Donovan before transferring to the UW. He averaged 7.9, 10.5 and 11.2 ppg for his three Husky teams, starting the final two seasons at guard in 2006-07 and 2007-08 for Romar teams that finished 19-14 and 16-17. Appleby played briefly in the CBA.

Erik Stevenson has moved from Wichita State to the UW to South Carolina. USA TODAY Sports

9. Erik Stevenson, Wichita State

The 6-foot-3 guard from Lacey, Washington, transferred home after a pair of seasons at the Kansas school and it didn't work out for him or the Huskies, who suffered through that 5-21 disaster. A full-time starter, he averaged 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for Hopkins, but he shot poorly and couldn't wait to move on. He now plays in the SEC for South Carolina and averages 10.8 ppg but is still hitting just 28.2 percent of his 3-point attempts.

10. Jason Hamilton, San Diego State

A point guard from Renton, Washington, Hamilton played a season and a half for the Aztecs, and was named WAC freshman of the year. Returning home, he started for 9-18 and 16-12 UW teams in 1994-95 and 1995-96, and piled up 123 and 103 assists. He still holds the Husky record for 9 steals in a game. Later, Hamilton became a UW assistant coach for Bob Bender and has served as a team radio broadcaster for nearly two decades.

