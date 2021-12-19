Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    A Look Through the Lens at Husky Basketball

    Photographer Skylar Lin captures the men's and women's teams in action.
    Author:

    On a wet, miserable Saturday for Seattle, on the last weekend before Christmas, the University of Washington men's and women's basketball teams played games back to back at Alaska Airlines Arena, trying to interest the local populace in what they're doing.

    While the crowds for these non-conference and/or tournament games were modest, Skylar Lin was in the building. He came armed with a camera, climbed through the pavilion rafters like it was just another attic at home and shot images from all sorts of interesting angles.

    Lin is a Roosevelt High School student with a mindset not unlike the UW's Emmitt Matthews Jr. or Lauren Schwartz.

    He want to be great at what he does.

    Lin provided countless photos from the UW-Seattle U men's game, a neighborhood rivalry held each year, and the Husky-Eastern Washington women's game, which was part of the Husky Classic. 

    Husky big man Nate Roberts, shown in the featured photograph, never knew who hovered above him as he scored against the visiting Redhawks.

    It was Skylar, clicking away.

    Read More

    We've put his photos from both games in galleries here for everyone to see. 

    A Husky Night

    Photographer Skylar Lin captures the UW basketball team.&nbsp;
    Husky Trio
    4
    Gallery
    4 Images

    Expect the talented Mr. Lin to follow these UW basketball teams at home whenever he can throughout the rest of the winter, honing his craft and entertaining the rest of us.

    UW Women Win

    Photographer Skylar Lin captures the women's team against Eastern.
    Oliver Steal
    5
    Gallery
    5 Images

     

    Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

    Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

    Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

    Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

    An inside look at the UW's Nate Roberts, top down.
    Basketball

    A Look Through the Lens at Husky Basketball

    39 seconds ago
    Germie Bernard is the prize of the 2022 recruiting class.
    Football

    Germie Is Guy Who Could Make UW Football Healthy Again

    1 hour ago
    Emmitt Matthews Jr. dunks on Seattle U.
    Basketball

    Huskies Shake Off Doldrums, Win 17th in a Row Over Seattle U

    12 hours ago
    T.T. Watkins and Lauren Schwartz celebrate a win over Eastern.
    Basketball

    UW Women Go on 20-0 Tear to Beat Eastern Washington

    16 hours ago
    Lee Marks holds up the New Mexico Bowl trophy.
    Football

    DeBoer Completes UW Staff, Which Includes New Strength Coach

    16 hours ago
    According to the signs, it's Hec Edmundson Pavilion or Alaska Airlines Arena.
    Basketball

    Husky Basketball Comes Off 21-Day COVID layoff to Face Seattle U

    23 hours ago
    Chuck Morrell, Sioux Falls assistant, celebrates 2009 NAIA national title.
    Football

    DeBoer UW Staff Should Be Finalized After New Mexico Bowl

    Dec 18, 2021
    The UW offered Tulsa quarterback Max Brown.
    Recruiting

    Huskies Offer Dual-Threat Oklahoma Quarterback

    Dec 17, 2021