A Look Through the Lens at Husky Basketball

On a wet, miserable Saturday for Seattle, on the last weekend before Christmas, the University of Washington men's and women's basketball teams played games back to back at Alaska Airlines Arena, trying to interest the local populace in what they're doing.

While the crowds for these non-conference and/or tournament games were modest, Skylar Lin was in the building. He came armed with a camera, climbed through the pavilion rafters like it was just another attic at home and shot images from all sorts of interesting angles.

Lin is a Roosevelt High School student with a mindset not unlike the UW's Emmitt Matthews Jr. or Lauren Schwartz.

He want to be great at what he does.

Lin provided countless photos from the UW-Seattle U men's game, a neighborhood rivalry held each year, and the Husky-Eastern Washington women's game, which was part of the Husky Classic.

Husky big man Nate Roberts, shown in the featured photograph, never knew who hovered above him as he scored against the visiting Redhawks.

It was Skylar, clicking away.

We've put his photos from both games in galleries here for everyone to see.

A Husky Night Photographer Skylar Lin captures the UW basketball team. 4 Gallery 4 Images

Expect the talented Mr. Lin to follow these UW basketball teams at home whenever he can throughout the rest of the winter, honing his craft and entertaining the rest of us.

UW Women Win Photographer Skylar Lin captures the women's team against Eastern. 5 Gallery 5 Images

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven