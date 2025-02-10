After Saturday's Game Was Over, UW's Great Osobor Was Still Working
Great Osobor has this way of sneaking his way to the basket, either spinning around defenders or feigning a slow step before suddenly taking a quick one.
On Saturday, the University of Washington power forward was the clever one once more, slipping into a media workroom at Alaska Airlines Arena practically unnoticed and proceeding to quiz teammates DJ Davis and Tyler Harris following a 76-71 victory over Northwestern.
After escaping the Big Ten cellar for the first time in nearly a month, the Huskies (12-11 overall, 3-9 Big Ten) were in need of some long overdue frivolity in what's been a taxing introduction to a bruising new basketball conference.
Osobor, with his pleasing English accent, sat down in a chair among more than a half-dozen writers and video journalists, and began asking probing questions in jest -- see accompanying video to see him in action with a microphone in hand.
What was a little surprising was his teammates took him serious and didn't necessary play along.
For example, Osobor's first question: "What inspired you to come out and find a way this week?"
Harris' deadpan response: "We just knew we had to help you. We know you carry a big load so we were making sure we stepped up to help you."
With that Osobor tried to leave, but was told by the professionally trained interrogators in the room he needed to ask more than one query. So he stayed put.
Leaning forward,Osobor next asked what should Husky fans expect from them next, seemed satisfied by his teammates' answer, politely thanked everyone and left.
