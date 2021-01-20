Always a Winner, Stevenson Concedes UW Losing Ways 'Not What He's Used to'

The Wichita State transfer is trying to tough out and right a difficult season with the Huskies.

Last year it was Isaiah Stewart. This time it's Erik Stevenson.

They're talented basketball players going to waste through a severe University of Washington downturn.

Both are hard-nosed players with high-level skills in what they do best.

For the 6-foot-9 Stewart, it was making himself an inside presence.

With Stevenson, six inches shorter, he owns the perimeter when he's got his stroke going.

Stewart, now with the Detroit Pistons, suffered through 13 losses in 15 games at one point last season that sent the UW to a last-place Pac-12 finish.

Stevenson and his Husky teammates currently are saddled with a 1-11 record that counts eight consecutive defeats and has them relegated to last place in the conference once more.

Yes, the losing has been a shock to his system.

He was an integral part of 22-15 and 23-8 Wichita State teams prior to transferring and before that the leader of a fourth-place, state-tournament finisher for Timberline High School in Lacey, Washington.

"This has definitely not been what I'm used to being part of, but it is what it is," Stevenson said. "I've got to deal with it, get through it, be here with my teammates. We've got to stick together and try to get some wins."

The junior guard, who averages 7.3 points per game for the Huskies and recently came up with a 29-point game at California, understands the low regard coming his team's way.

"Obviously, we're not looked at as one of the teams, like, 'We've got Washington on the schedule, we've really got to lock in for the week,' " Stevenson said. "People are going to take us lightly. I feel like UCLA did that, especially that first 20 minutes of that game. Obviously coach (Mick) Cronin got into them a little bit at half."

Last Saturday, the UW fashioned a spirited and surprising 37-27 halftime lead that still turned into an 81-76 defeat in Los Angeles.

Ever the team player, Stevenson resolutely will try to right things for the Huskies, beginning with Wednesday night's home game against Colorado (11-3 overall, 5-2 Pac-12) at Alaska Airlines Arena.

"I don't think our record represents our talent level, our dedication, our work," he said. "Teams are probably going to take us lightly. It's probably a good opportunity for us to squeeze in some wins."

