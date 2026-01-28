As UW Visits Illinois, Rencher Likely Done For Season

The University of Washington basketball team finds itself in the Midwest at ninth-ranked Illinois, waiting to play a Thursday night game, just trying to scrounge up enough players to get by in an incredibly unhealthy season.

Before leaving, Husky coach Danny Sprinkle said it was unlikely freshman swingman Jasir Rencher, who has sat out the past six games with an unspecified injury, would be able to play again this season.

"Jasir still has a medical issue that we're still waiting on for some tests to come back," Sprinkle said. "I doublt he'll be [back] this season unless something changes."

Jasir Rencher scores against Southern early in the season. | Dave Sizer photo

If that's the case, the 6-foot-5 first-year player from Oakland, California, would become the fourth UW player to be done for the season for whatever reason.

Reacher would join 6-foot-11 junior center Mady Traore, who went down in the preseason with a debilitating foot injury; 6-foot-11 Christian Nitu, who is believed to be redshirting but hasn't attended any games this season; and 6-foot-6 senior guard Desmond Claude, who announced -- rather than the school -- that he was injured and leaving the team.

Sprinkle has declined to speak about the situations surrounding Nitu and Claude, who both remain on the roster.

The Huskies (11-9 overall 3-6 Big Ten) and the Illini (17-3, 8-1) will tip off at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Champaign in a game that will be televised by FS1. Sprinkle has just 10 scholarship players available, plus walk-on Brandon Roy Jr.

Rencher appeared in eight games and showed himself to be a highly promising player with a lot of athleticism, especially going to the basket and blocking shots.

He came to the Huskies after iniitally committing to Texas A&M, leaving the SEC school recruitment behind when the coach who was pursuing him, Buzz Williams, was hired by Maryland.

Jasir Rencher shows his leaping ability as he goes after a rebound. | Dave Sizer photo

Last appearing in a game against Indiana on January 4, Rencher averaged 3 points per outing while connecting on half of his shot attempts (6 of 12). He has a high game of 8 points against Southern. He had 5 of his 14-rebound total this season against Nevada.

The Huskies also are awaiting the return of 6-foot-10 sophomore Lathan Sommerville, who injured a knee in practice following a mid-December win over Seattle University and has missed nine consecutive games now.

"Lathan is still kind of day to day," Sprinkle said. "He's starting to move around a little bit and do a little bit of contact in practice. I anticipate it to be any day now."

