Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Bahamas are No Island Paradise for UW Women, Who Lose 60-47

    The Huskies have their season record evened at 2-2 with holiday setback to VCU.
    Author:

    The Bahamas weere no holiday escape for the Washington women's basketball team, which let an early lead slip away and wound up a 60-47 loser to Virginia Commonwealth in the Goombay Splash on Bimini Island.

    The Huskies (2-2) jumped out to an early 14-6 advantage and led 16-14 after the first quarter, but they fell victim to extra sloppy ball-handling and came up short on Thanksgiving Day.

    Tina Langley's team coughed up the ball 17 times compared to just 6 miscues for VCU (3-1).

    The UW used its decided height advantage in 6-foot-9 Nancy Mulkey, the Rice transfer, to cause problems early on. Mulkey, who led the Huskies with 13 points, had 7 points an 3 blocks by halftime.

    Missy Peterson added 12 points and Haley Van Dyke chipped in 11. 

    Read More

    However, VCU was leading 39-38 in the third quarter when it went on a 7-0 run to close out the quarter and the game never got closer again. 

    Taya Robinson, a 5-foot-10 senior guard and All-Atlantic-10 selection last year, and one of three Robinsons on the VCU roster who aren't related, topped the winners with 18 points.

    The Huskies play another tournament game in the Bahamas against unbeaten North Carolina (4-0) on Saturday at 9 a.m. PT before returning home. 

    Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published. Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

    Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

    Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

    Haley Van Dyke and her UW teammates are in the Bahamas.
    Basketball

    Bahamas are No Island Paradise for UW Women, Who Lose 60-47

    just now
    Bob Gregory hugs an ASU coaching peer.
    Football

    The Men Who've Worked Both Sides of the Apple Cup

    6 hours ago
    Husky Stadium could be wet for the Apple Cup.
    Football

    New Leader Sits Atop Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

    9 hours ago
    Husky Stadium before the ASU-UW game.
    Football

    Husky Stadium Has Been Running On Empty All Season

    13 hours ago
    Erik Stevenson scored season-high 25 against Wofford.
    Basketball

    Ex-Husky Guard Finds Range Again After Frigid Start with New Team

    Nov 24, 2021
    Terrell Brown has been a terror at the Crossover Classic.
    Basketball

    Huskies Don't Have Much to Offer Nevada, Lose Tourney Finale

    Nov 24, 2021
    wsu video pre
    Football

    4th and Inches: Lots to Play for in Apple Cup for Both Teams

    Nov 24, 2021
    Dave Aranda is a hot coaching commodity at Baylor.
    Football

    Dave Aranda In Husky Stadium? The Baylor Coach Has Been There Before

    Nov 24, 2021