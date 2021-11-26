Bahamas are No Island Paradise for UW Women, Who Lose 60-47

The Bahamas weere no holiday escape for the Washington women's basketball team, which let an early lead slip away and wound up a 60-47 loser to Virginia Commonwealth in the Goombay Splash on Bimini Island.

The Huskies (2-2) jumped out to an early 14-6 advantage and led 16-14 after the first quarter, but they fell victim to extra sloppy ball-handling and came up short on Thanksgiving Day.

Tina Langley's team coughed up the ball 17 times compared to just 6 miscues for VCU (3-1).

The UW used its decided height advantage in 6-foot-9 Nancy Mulkey, the Rice transfer, to cause problems early on. Mulkey, who led the Huskies with 13 points, had 7 points an 3 blocks by halftime.

Missy Peterson added 12 points and Haley Van Dyke chipped in 11.

However, VCU was leading 39-38 in the third quarter when it went on a 7-0 run to close out the quarter and the game never got closer again.

Taya Robinson, a 5-foot-10 senior guard and All-Atlantic-10 selection last year, and one of three Robinsons on the VCU roster who aren't related, topped the winners with 18 points.

The Huskies play another tournament game in the Bahamas against unbeaten North Carolina (4-0) on Saturday at 9 a.m. PT before returning home.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published. Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven