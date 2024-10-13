Boston Continues Pursuit of Nation's Leading TD Catcher
San Jose State's Nick Nash and Washington's Denzel Boston continue to match each other practically touchdown catch for touchdown catch this season and still rank 1-2 nationally in this category, with each guy picking up another score over the weekend.
The 6-foot-3, 198-pound Nash, a junior, latched on to a 27-yard scoring grab early in a 31-24 road loss to Colorado State, giving him 10 TDs for the season.
Boston, a 8-foot-4, 207-pound sophomore, boosted his total to 9 receiving TDs with a 5-yard scoring catch at Iowa in the second quarter of a 40-16 Husky loss.
The difference between these two leading pass-catchers and their stat totals is what they did previously against Washington State -- Nash caught 2 scoring passes against the Cougars while Boston has been kept out of the end zone only by WSU this season.
Nash currently counts 40 catche overall catches for 806 yards with a long TD catch of 27 yards for the Spartans (4-2 overall, 2-1 Mountain West), while Boston sits at 40 catches for 540 yards, with a long score of 51 yards for the Huskies (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten).
If their personal battle wasn't interesting enough, the son of a former UW quarterback is giving chase after Nash and Boston -- Billy Hobert.
As the son of Billy Joe Hobert, who helped direct the Huskies to the 1991 national championship, the offspring currently is tied for fourth nationally with 7 touchdown catches. Overall, he has 42 receptions for 411 yards with a long scoring catch of 37 yards. This Hobert began his college career at Washington State before transferring.
Other Huskies who turn up high in the national stats this week are quarterback Will Rogers, who ranks No. 7 in passing completion percentage (.722) and running back Jonah Coleman, who is rated 10th nationwide in overall rushing yards with 681.
