Breidenbach Apparently Isn't Done Yet, Enters Transfer Portal
Wilhelm Breidenbach apparently is pursuing another season of college basketball eligibility, but rather than return to the University of Washington to use it he has entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.
The 6-foot-10 forward, who started 17 games this past season for Danny Sprinkle, joins former Husky teammates Mekhi Mason, Christian King, Jase Butler, KC Ebekwe and Dominique Diomande as transfers, with Diomande recently signing with BYU.
After two seasons at Nebraska, Breidenbach came to the UW for what turned out to be Mike Hopkins' final season as coach in 2023-24 and he stuck around to play for Sprinkle's first team.
Breidenbach, who in his thick black glasses sort of resembles 1950s singer Buddy Holly, started 26 of 62 games and averaged 4.9 points and 2.9 rebounds while in Montlake.
Breidenbach recently went through Senior Day activities at the UW and it was presumed he was done with college ball.
However, he played in only 10 games as a freshman at Nebraska before suffering a season-ending injury and he's petitioning to get that year back.
As Sprinkle recently explained, players can't pursue eligibility questions with the NCAA until their current seasons are over, which explains why Breidenbach treated his last Husky game as if he was graduating.
The Huskies have had 11 of their top 14 players depart either as transfers or grads, with freshman guard Zoom Diallo and senior center Franck Kepnang the only ones signing to come back while sophomore forward Tyler Harris' situation remains unknown.
Sprinkle has signed four new players, three from the high school level and another from junior college, but might need as many as nine more from the transfer portal to fill up the 15 UW scholarships he can now offer.
