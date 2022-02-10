Brown Is 1 of 5 Who Scores for Anyone, Anywhere

The UW guard is one of just a pair of players who have topped different leagues in points for different schools.

As the University of Washington's Terrell Brown piles up points in huge numbers these days from Seattle to Salt Lake City and tops the Pac-12, he's on the verge of becoming one of just five players to lead two different NCAA conferences in scoring.

Making this all a bit more challenging and exclusive, Brown will be one of only two to do it for different schools..

The 6-foot-3 Husky senior guard began his point-making mastery for his hometown Seattle U by topping the Western Athletic Conference in scoring during the 2019-20 season with a 20.7 average.

Two years and two schools later, Brown pulls on a UW uniform and the points haven't stopped coming in big bunches as he scores at a 22-point clip through 21 games for the Huskies (12-9 overall, 7-4 Pac-12). He'll try to add to his grand total against the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-14, 3-8) on Thursday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

When he's done, the high-scoring Husky will hold a rare distinction in the NCAA as being part of a super-scoring, do-it-for-anyone starting five.

The others, all playing over the past 25 years, are as follows:

Jarvis Hayes

The 6-foot-7 forward from Atlanta played for Western Carolina and topped the Southern League with a 17.1-point scoring average during the 1999-2000 season. Two years later, after sitting out as a transfer, he topped the SEC in points by scoring 18.6 an outing for the Georgia Bulldogs. He later played seven seasons in the NBA. He and Brown are the only players to preform their conference-leading magic for different schools.

Chris Davis

A 6-foot-5 forward for North Texas, Davis topped the Big West in scoring with a 21.7-point average during the 2001-02 season and, after his school changed conferences, topped the Sunbelt in scoring with 22.5 points per game in the 2002-03 campaign.

Tim Smith

For East Tennessee State, the diminutive 5-foot-9 guard topped the Southern Conference in scoring in 2004-05 with a 22.2-point average and the following season, after a switch in leagues, Smith headed up the Atlantic Sun Conference at 22.0 per game.

Doug McDermott was conference scoring leader three times in the Missouri Valley and Big East. Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

Doug McDermott

The 6-foot-7 Creighton forward was a three-time conference scoring champion, doing it in two leagues for the same school while playing for his father, Greg. He topped the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring during the 2011-12 season with a 22.9 average and in the 2012-13 season at a 23.2 clip. As a senior, with his school having changed leagues, McDermott led the Big East in scoring with a 26.7 average. He currently plays for the San Antonio Spurs as an eight-year NBA player, teammates and a fellow starter alongside former Husky guard Dejounte Murray.

