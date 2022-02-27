Brown-Led Huskies Tough Out a 78-70 Win Over WSU

After injury layoffs, starters Daejon Davis and Emmitt Matthews Jr. returned to the University of Washington basketball team on Saturday to face Washington State.

However, things still didn't quite look the same. Matthews and PJ Fuller showed up with their trademark long locks shorn, trying something new.

Leave it to Terrell Brown to offer some semblance of routine as he scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half to help carry the Huskies to a 78-70 victory over WSU in a highly competitive game at Alaska Airlines Arena.

This rivalry game, as it usually does, had a little of everything.

A spirited crowd filled with plenty of red-shirted Cougars fans mixed into the purple.

Michael Flowers scoring 20 first-half points for WSU on his way to a game-high 30.

Brown answering him with his similarly productive second half.

A technical on Husky deep sub Noah Neubauer, who didn't even play.

A 15-foot jumper that went in from 6-foot-11 UW center Nate Roberts, who doesn't launch them beyond a few feet.

Top that off with some pushing and shoving with 4.5 seconds remaining, with Brown drawing a technical and WSU's Noah Williams getting slapped with two of them and fouling out.

The teams settled for a state rivalry split, with the Cougars winning by the same score on Wednesday night in Pullman.

PJ Fuller draws a foul from WSU's Tyrell Roberts. Stephen Brashear/USA TODAY Sports

Flowers was the whole show in the opening half. The 6-foot-1 senior grad transfer formerly of Western Michigan and South Alabama let fly whenever he felt like it and usually the ball went in.

Flowers, a 13.3 scorer entering the game, had his 20 by halftime as the Cougars (15-13 overall, 8-9 Pac-12) headed to the locker rooms with a 34-28 advantage. No one else on either team had more than 6 at that point.

Hitting from as deep as 28 feet or so, Flowers made the Huskies (14-13, 9-8) play catch-up nearly all of the opening half.

The Huskies were able to tie the game just once over the first 20 minutes at 17, but Flowers let fly with a 3-pointer from the right side and WSU pulled away again.

Brown, the Pac-12's leading scorer waited until the second half to really get going. Then it was his turn to make everyone watch what he can do.

He got bumped while scoring from short range, made the free throw as the UW finally caught up and passed the Cougars five minutes into the second half at 37-36. They wouldn't trail again.

Wit the Huskies nursing a 53-51 lead, Brown scored six unanswered points on a variety off shots off the drive and WSU never recovered.

Matthews and Davis, who missed Wednesday's game in Pullman, were highly productive. Matthews finished with 15 points and 8 rebounds. Davis had 9 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals.

The UW has just 48 hours to savor this one before hosting UCLA on Monday night.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of SI FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven