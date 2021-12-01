Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Brown Scores Pac-12 Honors, Leads Huskies Up Against His Former Team

    The hot-shooting UW guard ranks 11th in the nation as a point-producer.
    Author:

    Nobody wanted him.

    Five years ago, Terrell Brown went unrecruited coming out of Seattle's Garfield High School in 2016 and briefly joined Western Oregon before choosing to sit out the season. The following year, he played for Shoreline Community College and averaged 30 points per game. 

    The struggle to get noticed as a high-level basketball player and be fully appreciated still wasn't over. 

    Brown had to walk on at Seattle University before he made the school pony up a scholarship by averaging 14.1 and 20.7 points per game over a pair of seasons, with the latter effort brining the guard a first-team All-WAC selection.

    It was on to Arizona last year, where he was a 9-game starter and 7.3-point scorer, and now back to his hometown Washington Huskies. 

    His most recent schools intersect when the Wildcats (6-0) host the UW (4-4) on Thursday night at Tucson's McKale Center with everyone saluting Brown and what he's become. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m.

    Read More

    Earlier this week, Brown received Pac-12 player of the week accolades for his three-game showing at the Crossover Classic in South Dakota, one highlighted by a career-high 32 points against South Dakota State.

    "Having a guy like Terrell who you can depend on night in and night out to score, make plays, play defense and lead is definitely a luxury,” Husky coach Mike Hopkins said.

    Brown enters the Arizona matchup averaging 21.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4 assists an outing, ranking 11th in the nation in scoring and higher in other categories. 

    "I've expected this," Hopkins said. "I've seen him get 20-something against us in Hec Ed," referencing the UW arena's original name.

    Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published. Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

    Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

    Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

    Brown scores in the Crossover Classic in South Dakota.
    Basketball

    Brown Scores Pac-12 Honors, Leads Huskies Up Against His Former Team

    34 seconds ago
    Race Porter punts against North Dakota in 2018.
    Football

    Race to the Finish as Punter Ranks Among Nation's Best

    2 hours ago
    Jake Haener and Elijah Molden share a Husky moment in 2018.
    Football

    UW Appears on the Verge of Becoming a Serious QB Destination

    5 hours ago
    Jake Haener has entered the transfer portal.
    Football

    Ex-Husky Haener Enters Transfer Portal on Heels of Coach Leaving for UW

    20 hours ago
    Kalen DeBoer answers questions in front of the UW trophy cases.
    Football

    Breaking Down the DeBoer, Petersen and Tedford Coaching Connection

    21 hours ago
    Kalen DeBoer met with the UW media.
    Football

    DeBoer Says He's All About 'Attacking and Explosion' as Offensive Coach

    Nov 30, 2021
    Will Will Harris be retained by the new staff?
    Football

    Will Any UW Assistants Carry Over to the DeBoer Staff?

    Nov 30, 2021
    Kalen DeBoer and his family fly to Seattle.
    Football

    An Unforgettable Day in the Coaching Life of Kalen DeBoer

    Nov 29, 2021