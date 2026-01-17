Claude's Health Gives Out, Guard Steps Away From Huskies

As Desmond Claude sat out recent games or played very little for the University of Washington basketball team, the explanation was brief.

Personal reasons.

Coaches' decision.

On Friday night, the 6-foot-6 guard put it all out in the open in great detail and the news wasn't good for him or the Huskies at all.

Claude announced he was stepping away from the team because his preseason ankle sprain -- which he described as Grade 3 with two torn ligaments and a partial third -- had morphed into far worse health complications that wouldn't permit him to continue.

"While my recovery initially seemed to exceed expectations, over the past several weeks I've been playing through unbearable pain, swelling and have suffered a subsequent additional injury to me knee," Claude posted.

He didn't say this, but with 14 more regular-season games and whatever Big Ten and other tournament play involves the Huskies, it's probably safe to assume his Husky career is over after 12 games.

In Wednesday night's 82-72 loss to Michigan, Claude played nine minutes, took one shot and went scoreless.

He limps away with a 13.3-point scoring average, put together with 42.6 percent shooting from the floor.

He was injured during preseason practice and sat out the Huskies' first four games.

Desmond Claude brings the ball up the floor against Utah. | Dave Sizer photo

Claude had his moments, scoring 20 points against Southern in his season debut, in a 99-93 double-overtime victory; 22 in an 84-76 road win over USC, his former team; a season-high 24 in a 70-66 loss to Seattle U; and 21 in 74-65 win over Utah.

Claude came to the Huskies with fellow guard Wesley Yates III from USC and expected to be one of the team leaders, if the main guy.

Yet now he's better off not playing and healing that damaged ankle so he can pursue an NBA career. He certainly has the height, savvy and offensive moves to make it in the pros.

As for the rest of his time in Montlake, he'll be watching from the bench and spending a lot of time in the training room.

Claude closed his statement with the following: "Therefore today, I've met with my coaching staff to inform them that due to ongoing complications from that injury, i must step away from all on-court activities and prioritize my health."

