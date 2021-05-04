Daejon Davis Finally Joins Huskies, 7 Years After Receiving Scholarship Offer

The Seattle guard committed to UW twice before, but a coaching change got in the way.

It was suggested in February that Daejon Davis should have had his own customized Senior Night at Alaska Airlines Arena, that the Stanford guard and Seattle native was playing college basketball in his hometown one last time.

Ah, that was a bit premature.

On Tuesday, Davis announced on social media that he would join the never-ending University of Washington basketball makeover, becoming the fifth player and third portal transfer summoned to restore the Huskies to something representable after a deplorable 5-21 season.

"Life takes you unexpected places," he wrote. "It's the love that brings you home."

The 6-foot-3 Davis, who has one season of eligibility remaining because of generous pandemic provisions, is part of the entourage compiled so far to replace six players who left the UW program once the season ended and entered the portal.

He joins 6-foot-3 guard Terrell Brown of Arizona and 6-foot-7 forward Emmitt Matthews of West Virginia, both Northwest players returning home just like him; and 6-foot-9 Georgia junior-college transfer Langston Wilson and 6-foot-8 NBA Africa Academy signee Samuel Ariyibi as Husky newcomers.

If circumstances had played out different, Davis would have joined the Huskies in 2017, but he pulled out of his commitment once coach Lorenzo Romar was fired and replaced by Mike Hopkins.

But it was never quite that simple.

In 2014, when he was a sophomore at Lakeside, Davis received a scholarship offer from Romar.

A year later, the point guard, who had transferred across town to Garfield High, accepted the Husky offer.

In 2016, after decommitting and visiting Gonzaga, Oregon, Arizona and Stanford, Davis once more accepted Romar's UW offer.

A year later, Davis signed with Stanford after Romar got ushered out following a 9-22 season.

He wound up playing against the Huskies six times, with four of those games coming at Alaska Airlines Arena. He was 5-1 against them. He missed two others in California, including the January outing at Stanford this season, because of injuries.

As a Cardinal freshman, he scored a series-best 16 points against the Huskies in a 73-64 victory in Seattle and handed out 9 assists while not taking a shot against them at Stanford in a 94-78 win.

As a sophomore, he had an 8-point, 2-assist effort in an 80-64 defeat at the UW, his only loss to the Huskies. He didn't play in the game held in Palo Alto, California.

Last season, Davis provided 9 points in a 72-64 victory in Seattle and 12 points in a 61-55 win at Stanford.

Two months ago, he hit 5 of 7 shots and scored 12 points coming off the bench in the Cardinal's 79-61 victory.

The Huskies envisioned him playing next to Garfield teammate Jaylen Nowell, who came to the UW even after Romar got axed, stayed for two seasons and now plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

At Stanford, Davis started 97 of 104 games and averaged 10.5 points, 3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per outing

He was an All-Pac-12 freshman selection and named conference player of the week. He won a game with a last-second shot.

Now maybe Davis will have a real senior night at home next season.

