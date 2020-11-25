Dates Assigned to 20 Husky Men's Basketball Games

The UW plays its first Pac-12 game at Utah on Dec. 3 and is seeking replacement games for canceled tournament.

The University of Washington's 20 conference men's basketball games were assigned specific dates on Tuesday by the Pac-12, though it's probably unlikely the pandemic will permit this schedule to play out as is.

Tipoff times and TV coverage for each game will be released at another time.

The Huskies begin league play on Thursday, Dec. 3, against Utah in Salt Lake City. They face every conference team except Colorado on the road.

At Alaska Airlines Arena, the UW will open first against Oregon on Saturday, Dec. 12. Every conference team except Oregon State will play in Seattle.

The Huskies have three non-conference games scheduled against Seattle U and Montana at home and league member Colorado at a neutral site in December.

Because of the pandemic, the UW was forced to cancel its season-opening Husky Classic, which would have opened on Wednesday and involved Portland State, Cal State Fullerton and San Diego.

The school is currently seeking replacement non-league games.

UW's 2020-21 Pac-12 Schedule



Thurs., Dec. 3 – Washington at Utah

Sat., Dec. 12 – Oregon at Washington

Thurs., Dec. 31 – Arizona at Washington

Sat., Jan. 2 – Arizona State at Washington

Thursday, Jan. 7 – Washington at Stanford

Sat., Jan. 9 – Washington at California

Thurs., Jan. 14 – Washington at USC

Sat., Jan. 16 – Washington at UCLA

Wed., Jan. 20 – Colorado at Washington

Sunday, Jan. 24 – Utah at Washington

Wednesday, Jan. 27 – Washington State at Washington

Thursday, Feb. 4 – Washington at Oregon State

Sat., Feb. 6 – Washington at Oregon

Thurs., Feb. 11 – USC at Washington

Sat., Feb. 13 – UCLA at Washington

Thurs., Feb. 18 – Stanford at Washington

Sat., Feb. 20 – California at Washington

Thurs., Feb. 25 – Washington at Arizona State

Sat., Feb. 27 – Washington at Arizona

Sat., March 6 – Washington at Washington State