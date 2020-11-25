Dates Assigned to 20 Husky Men's Basketball Games
The University of Washington's 20 conference men's basketball games were assigned specific dates on Tuesday by the Pac-12, though it's probably unlikely the pandemic will permit this schedule to play out as is.
Tipoff times and TV coverage for each game will be released at another time.
The Huskies begin league play on Thursday, Dec. 3, against Utah in Salt Lake City. They face every conference team except Colorado on the road.
At Alaska Airlines Arena, the UW will open first against Oregon on Saturday, Dec. 12. Every conference team except Oregon State will play in Seattle.
The Huskies have three non-conference games scheduled against Seattle U and Montana at home and league member Colorado at a neutral site in December.
Because of the pandemic, the UW was forced to cancel its season-opening Husky Classic, which would have opened on Wednesday and involved Portland State, Cal State Fullerton and San Diego.
The school is currently seeking replacement non-league games.
UW's 2020-21 Pac-12 Schedule
Thurs., Dec. 3 – Washington at Utah
Sat., Dec. 12 – Oregon at Washington
Thurs., Dec. 31 – Arizona at Washington
Sat., Jan. 2 – Arizona State at Washington
Thursday, Jan. 7 – Washington at Stanford
Sat., Jan. 9 – Washington at California
Thurs., Jan. 14 – Washington at USC
Sat., Jan. 16 – Washington at UCLA
Wed., Jan. 20 – Colorado at Washington
Sunday, Jan. 24 – Utah at Washington
Wednesday, Jan. 27 – Washington State at Washington
Thursday, Feb. 4 – Washington at Oregon State
Sat., Feb. 6 – Washington at Oregon
Thurs., Feb. 11 – USC at Washington
Sat., Feb. 13 – UCLA at Washington
Thurs., Feb. 18 – Stanford at Washington
Sat., Feb. 20 – California at Washington
Thurs., Feb. 25 – Washington at Arizona State
Sat., Feb. 27 – Washington at Arizona
Sat., March 6 – Washington at Washington State