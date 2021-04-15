Dave Rice is Latest UW Basketball Casualty, Announces Departure

The former UNLV head coach leaves after four seasons on Mike Hopkins' staff.

The total University of Washington basketball makeover continues, with assistant coach Dave Rice revealing on social media on Thursday that he's leaving the program.

A one-time UNLV head coach, Rice is the second Husky assistant for Mike Hopkins to step down or be forced out, joining Cameron Dollar, and his departure follows those of six scholarship players.

In the aftermath of a horrendous 5-21 season, all that's left from that team is Hopkins, assistant coach Will Conroy, starters Jamal Bey and Nate Roberts and reserves Cole Bajema and Riley Sorn.

It's a near total house-cleaning, which was to be expected, with much of it likely encouraged.

Rice, 52, who got to coach his walk-on son Travis at the UW in his four seasons, to his credit exited with a classy, heartfelt message.

"The results of the past 1.5 years weren't what we strived for but we played until the end," Rice wrote on Twitter. "We always took time to remember to laugh and sometimes to cry but always together."

Rice exits a day following the hiring of former California head coach Wyking Jones in a UW assistant's role.

For players, the Huskies have added Arizona and Seattle U transfer guard Terrell Brown and African forward Samuel Ariyibi, but need another four or five.

Rice spent 10 seasons at UNLV as an assistant before becoming the Runnin' Rebels head coach in 2013-2016, compiling a 98-54 record. He got fired at midseason of his fourth season after his team opened 7-1 but slumped into the new year and lost five of six games.

