Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Search

Did Pac-12 NCAA Success Lessen the Pain of the UW Slide Any?

Kaila Olin and Mike Martin of Husky Maven debate whether the UW basketball season was just bad or really bad?
Author:
Publish date:

The University of Washington men’s basketball team failed to meet expectations this season, finishing 5-21 and next to last in the conference standings.

However, the Pac-12 Conference put on quite a performance in the recently completed NCAA tournament, with its five entries in UCLA, USC, Oregon, Oregon State and Colorado finishing 13-5 and the Bruins advancing to the Final Four and heartbreaking buzzer-beater loss to Gonzaga.

Does this showing help the Huskies in any way. 

Husky Maven's Kaila Olin and Mike Martin think it does and it doesn't.

Can it be both?

While COVID-19 season, random cancellations and unplanned bye weeks disrupted play for everyone, Olin credited Gonzaga with fighting through it until the national championship game against Baylor.

She said there were no excuses for the Huskies, who lost badly to Baylor to begin the season. 

Martin took another tact, thinking maybe the overall strength of the Pac-12 gave the Huskies a little leeway  for having a down year. He played the strength of schedule game with Washington and Gonzaga.

“I’m saying maybe the situation wasn’t as dire as it once was thought when we were looking at the Huskies at the bottom of a conference,” Martin said. “I would rather be the worst house in the best neighborhood than the best house in the worst neighborhood.”

No one is happy with the Huskies' showing this past season, which led to the second-worst record in school history and brought a six-player exodus out of the program and into the transfer portal. Yet it always worth debating all sides to every issue. 

For the full conversation, check out the video above.

Nate Roberts is slowly working his way into minutes for the UW basketball team.
Basketball

Did Pac-12 NCAA Success Lessen the Pain of the UW Slide Any?

Kevin Thomson goes through UW Senior Day festivities, though he never played for the Huskies.
Football

Kaila Olin’s Keys to UW Spring Football Success

Bookie Radley-Hiles goes through his first UW practice.
Football

Sooner than Later, Bookie Radley-Hiles Will Show What He's Got

Laiatu Latu was forced to retire because of a neck injury.
Football

Latu's Career-Ending Injury is a Shock to Everyone's System

Nov 21, 2020; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Giles Jackson (left) carries the ball against Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Christian Izien (right) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Speedy Michigan Receiver Enters Portal; Could He be UW-Bound?

Inactive last spring, UW spring football is back.
Football

Two Husky names to Keep Track of During Spring Practice

Tina Langley was a program-builder at Rice.
Basketball

Langley Introduced as UW's 12th Women's Basketball Coach

Sam Huard sets the offense in his first practice.
Football

Huard Looks Comfortable in First College Football Workout