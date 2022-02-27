Skip to main content

Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow: Emmitt Matthews Jr. Explains New Look

The Husky forward goes all in to make a change in his appearance.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. looked like he was sitting for a job interview, not a postgame basketball interview.

His longish, new-age locks that once sprouted in all sorts of majestic directions were gone, replaced by a conservative, close-cropped look.

Matthews did what no college basketball player would consider these days — he cut off his hair.

The 6-foot-7 junior forward from Tacoma, Washington, felt no external pressures at all to alter his appearance. In fact, his mother wasn't too pleased that he chose to tone down his follicles.

The West Virginia University transfer who came home went this route just to be different.

"Over the past 4-5 years I want to say I've had my hair how it was," said Matthews, always thoughtful with his answers. "I feel like the transition for me coming here, me transitioning as a player and as a man, and all that and all those aspects of life, I wanted to change it up."

Emmitt Matthews Jr. with his new look against WSU.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. after his makeover.

So what did Matthews think after he rid himself of his hipster image? Any regrets?

"I felt for me I wanted to look more professional," he said "I feel I look older. I look better, I think."

Read More

Matthews said his mother ignored him for 24 hours. He has the shorn hair in a sack that he'll present to her. She's getting used to the new him.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. and his old look.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. before his makeover. 

Not long after he took the big step, teammate PJ Fuller got rid of his luxurious locks, too.

Guard Terrell Brown, whose hair always has been on the short side, said it was his suggestion as the old guy on the team that his teammates get clipped, a claim that Matthews debated.

"I'm the trendsetter," Matthews pointed out. "Don't be surprised if slowly, slowly you see everybody cutting their hair."

Matthews and Brown were in agreement about one thing — hipster Husky center Nate Roberts will never join them in this hair-losing venture.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of SI FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Emmitt Matthews Jr. addresses his makeover.
Basketball

Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow: Emmitt Matthews Jr. Explains New Look

By Dan Raley
45 seconds ago
Asa Turner celebrates a 2020 interception.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 20): Turner Gets Another Chance to Move Up

By Dan Raley
2 hours ago
Emmitt Matthews Jr. finds himself surrounded by Cougars.
Basketball

Brown-Led Huskies Tough Out 78-70 Win Over WSU

By Dan Raley
18 hours ago
Marquawn McCraney has a UW offer.
Recruiting

UW Extends Offer to Local DB Coached by Ex-Husky Cooper

By Dan Raley
23 hours ago
Dejounte Murray fires up a tough shot on the Wizards.
Husky Legends

Dejounte Murray Goes from All-Star Game to Another Triple-Double

By Dan Raley
Feb 26, 2022
Dyson McCutcheon goes the distance for Bishop Amat High.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 19): McCutcheon Is Football Name That Can't Be Overlooked

By Dan Raley
Feb 26, 2022
Kansas quarterback Avery Johnson has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Kansas QB Who Does It All

By Dan Raley
Feb 25, 2022
Wide receiver Rashid Williams has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Elite California QB's Top Receiver

By Dan Raley
Feb 25, 2022