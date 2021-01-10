Ex-Husky Bryan Penn-Johnson Leaves LSU for Good

The 7-footer, who transferred out of Washington in July, has given up on his second college basketball program.

BPJ is no longer MIA.

Bryan Penn-Johnson, the 7-foot, 245-pound center who transferred from the University of Washington to LSU in the offseason, has told the SEC program he's not coming back, Tigers coach Will Wade told reporters on Friday.

Citing extreme homesickness, the likable big man went home to Long Beach, California, before Christmas to mull his future plans.

They apparently did not include living again in the South.

Penn-Johnson appeared in just five games early on for the Tigers, taking and making one shot while grabbing 3 rebounds and committing 4 turnovers in 17 minutes of action.

It was his second college departure in six months.

In July, Penn-Johnson entered the transfer portal after spending two seasons at Washington. He appeared in just five games as a freshman and six as a redshirt freshman for the Huskies. He scored 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting, grabbed 9 rebounds and blocked 8 shots.

"BPJ hasn't had a sniff but he can play," Husky coach Mike Hopkins said last season, as shown in the video. "That kid is going to be a great player."

While offering a massive 7-foot-7 wingspan, Penn-Johnson didn't have the best hands, repeatedly fumbling balls tossed in low to him.

It's unclear if he'll seek yet another school.

While with the Huskies, Penn-Johnson was a fun teammate, entertaining the others with clever dribbling exhibitions while seated before games.

Bryan Penn-Johnson plays against Colorado last season. Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.