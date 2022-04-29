Skip to main content

Fardaws Aimaq Passes on UW for Texas Tech

The Canadian big man heads to the Big 12 rather than return to the Northwest.

Five months after exposing the University of Washington basketball team's biggest weakness — its hole in the middle — Fardaws Aimaq decided not to become its strength.

On Friday, the 6-foot-11, 245-pound Canadian revealed he will transfer to Texas Tech rather than give Mike Hopkins' team its second new big man in three days.

Over 72 hours, the Huskies had a chance to get a lot taller and much more physical. 

Aimaq, formerly of Utah Valley and Mercer and one of the nation's leading rebounders, would have lined up alongside 6-foot-11, 250-pound Franck Kepnang, who hails from Cameroon and is formerly of the Oregon Ducks. 

Both paint players went up against the UW this past season in what would prove to be unintentional auditions and they shared in lopsided victories, with Kepnang actually splitting a home-and-home series against the Huskies.

Aimaq also considered early entry to the NBA draft and Gonzaga, Iowa and Texas. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining should he choose to use them.

Four days before Christmas, Aimaq, from Vancouver, B.C., came to Seattle for a non-conference game at Alaska Airlines Arena and he had his way with a Husky front line built around 6-foot-11, 265-pound junior Nate Roberts.

Aimaq supplied 15 points and 15 rebounds in Utah Valley's surprisingly easy 68-52 victory over the UW. 

Having since left the program and passed on a final year of eligibility, Roberts was a well-liked member of the Husky  basketball team during his time in Seattle. Unfortunately, he showed that personality will only carry you so far.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Against Utah Valley and Aimaq, Roberts scored the first points of their December matchup on a layup — and he never scored again that night.

Meantime, Aimaq worked the paint for an assortment of jumpers and owned the backboards to enable his Western Athletic Conference team to pull away from a three-point lead at intermission and win easily. He scored the final four points of the game on free throws.

A third-year sophomore this past season, Aimaq averaged 19 points and 14 rebounds an outing for a 20-12 team, repeated as a first-team All-WAC selection and earned WAC Defensive Player of the Year honors for a second time. 

The year before for Utah Valley, he led the nation in rebounding at 15 per game, becoming the first collegian in 40 years to average that many, was named the 2021 WAC Player of the Year.

Yet Aimaq will now turn to Texas Tech.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Roger Rosengarten recently did his first UW interviews.
Football

5 Guys Is More Than a Burger Chain; It's the UW Future Up Front

By Dan Raley1 hour ago
Fardaws Aimaq is a coveted, available big man in the portal.
Basketball

Huskies Still Have Chance at Landing Second Big Man

By Dan Raley13 hours ago
Trent McDuffie appears to be first UW athlete to make an NIL deal.
Husky Legends

McDuffie Goes to Kansas City Chiefs With 21st Pick

By Dan Raley15 hours ago
Michael Penix Jr. talks about his bad luck with injuries.
Football

Penix on His Approach: 'I Just Play Football; I Don't Focus on the Injuries'

By Dan Raley19 hours ago
Dana Hall and Shane Pahukoa, UW national championship defensive backs, were together again at practice.
Husky Legends

Husky Football Royalty Visits UW Spring Practice No. 14 By Invitation

By Dan Raley22 hours ago
Trent McDuffie returns as a third-year starter.
Football

Here's Where 5 Huskies Will Be Drafted

By Dan RaleyApr 28, 2022
Shane Nowell warms up for Arizona.
Basketball

Shane Nowell Leaves Arizona for Portal; Could UW Be Next Stop?

By Dan RaleyApr 27, 2022
Frank Kepnang celebrates with the Oregon fans.
Basketball

Huskies Unearth a Big Man, Welcome Oregon's Kepnang

By Dan RaleyApr 27, 2022