Former Husky Basketball Coach June Daugherty Dies at 64

Heart issues disrupted her health throughout her career at UW and WSU.

June Daugherty, former University of Washington women's basketball coach, died on Monday in Boise, Idaho, reportedly from heart issues that continually put her health in question for much of her professional career. She was 64.

In 2007, Daugherty was fired after 11 seasons with the Huskies, even after a winning season that brought an NCAA tournament berth, and was immediately hired by Washington State.

Two months following her UW dismissal, Daugherty suffered a heart attack while she sat in her vehicle outside a medical clinic north of Seattle, where she was being treated for cardiomyopathy. She had left and returned to the facility after an in-office procedure.

The then-50-year-old Daugherty recovered and was able to coach the Cougars for 11 seasons before taking a medical leave of absence and not returning after the 2018 season.

Daugherty, a former Ohio State basketball standout, coached alongside her husband, Mike, throughout her career, which began for her as a head coach for Boise State.

At the UW, she had the challenging task of replacing the highly successful Chris Gobrecht, was well liked and seemed to do well.

In Daugherty's 11 seasons in Seattle, she compiled a 191-139 record and guided the Huskies to six NCAA appearances. In 2001, she coached the UW to NCAA victories over Old Dominion, Florida and Oklahoma before losing to Southwest Missouri State in the West Regional final.

Yet shortly after the UW was eliminated in the 2007 NCAA tourney UW athletic director Todd Turner fired Daugherty, doing so he said because attendance had fallen off, local recruits had gone elsewhere, postseason success had been minimal and "the program lacked a buzz."

Turner, who didn't last in his job, also fired two Husky football coaches, a crew coach, gymnastics coach and a swimming coach.

Daugherty, survived by her husband and two children, compiled a 443-431 overall coaching record in 27 seasons at the UW, WSU and Boise State.

Washington recently hired Tina Langley from Rice as the women's coach, its fourth since Daugherty was let go 14 years ago.

