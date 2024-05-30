Inside The Huskies

Former Husky Curtis Allen Takes L.A.-Area HS Coaching Job

The former UW guard played for Bob Bender and Lorenzo Romar.

/ Brian Losness-US Presswire

Curtis Allen, a former University of Washington point guard and a college basketball assistant coach for two decades, has been named as the new head coach for Westlake High School, north of Los Angeles.

For the past six seasons, Allen was a basketball assistant for ex-Husky coach Lorenzo Romar at Pepperdine University and found himself looking for work when Romar was fired at the end of the season.

Choosing to stay in the area, Allen moves to Westlake High, which is just 15 miles from the Pepperdine campus. He takes over a program that went 24-7 for coach Kyle Kegley, who resigned after eight seasons for family and health reasons.

Romar, for that matter, took a job as an assistant coach at Loyola Marymount University on the rebound after his dismissal.

In 2005, Allen began coaching at Portland State for Ken Bone, who had been a Husky assistant coach when Allen was on the team. He next coached for Bone and Ernie Kent at Washington State for nine seasons combined before joining Romar.

Allen played his high school basketball in Tacoma, Washington, for Lincoln's Wilson High School, averaged 25 points per game as a senior and was named the state's 4A Player of the Year in 2000. He was recruited to the UW by Bob Bender, who was fired after the guard's second season in 2002 and he played his last two seasons for Romar.

As a Husky player, Allen started 51 of 117 games, coming off the bench when fellow guard Nate Robinson went from the UW football program to basketball. Allen left as the top free-throw shooter in school history at 86.7 percent (202 for 233).

