Former Husky Naz Carter Resurfaces in NBA Summer League

Rebuilding a tarnished personal reputation, Naz Carter played in an organized basketball game the other night, turning up in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

This was noteworthy because it the first outing for the 6-foot-6 swingman in 18 months, since his junior season ended, and the University of Washington later dropped him from Mike Hopkins' program over allegations of sexual misconduct.

On Thursday night, Carter logged 13 minutes for the Atlanta Hawks in a 96-88 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers. He took 4 shots and hit 1, and contributed a rebound, a steal and an assist, while drawing 3 personal fouls.

Carter ended up with the Hawks for the summer after working out for the Sacramento Kings prior to the NBA draft last month and he then went undrafted.

Coming out from under a dark cloud, Carter is attempting to resume his basketball career after the UW investigated claims of misbehavior made by multiple women and the school determined that he couldn't play his senior season for the Huskies and suspended him.

No criminal charges were ever filed. Carter quickly left school.

The nephew of entertainers Jay Z and Beyonce, the New York native was one of Hopkins' first UW recruits and he played three seasons in Seattle. Starting only as a junior, he averaged 12.2 points and 4.9 points per game.

In all, Carter played 102 games for the Huskies. At one time, he was considered an NBA prospect, appearing in a handful of mock drafts.

