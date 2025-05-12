From Eddie Miles to Courtland Muldrew, Seattle Braces for Another Arkansan
The last time someone came to this city from the state of Arkansas to play college basketball at a high level was more than six decades ago when Eddie Miles left Little Rock and enrolled at Seattle University.
All it took was a phone call from the legendary Elgin Baylor to get him here. and Miles didn't disappoint, with the pure-shooting guard averaging 25.8 points per game as a senior and more than 23 for his career.
Now there's another Arkansan making his way to Seattle in 6-foot-3, 170-pound guard Courtland Muldrew, someone from just outside Fayetteville who soon will join the University of Washington and bring his own set of high-scoring basketball skills.
in anticipation of his arrival, Husky coach Danny Sprinkle said at some point he would like to introduce Muldrew to Miles -- who became a 10-year NBA player and made this city his home -- to get him acclimated and maybe to prevent the new guy from becoming homesick.
"I want to get them together," the Husky coach said.
Muldrew's name was the first one of Sprinkle's new players that he brought up over the weekend as he spoke at the Northwest Basketball Legends' dinner, a group that includes former Sonics, Huskies and others, at the Washington Athletic Club.
It was almost as if Muldrew has been overlooked somewhat in comparison to the other Husky newcomers on the way from the transfer portal and high school ranks, though Sprinkle seems to fully understand who and what he has in this player.
Besides, who wouldn't like a basketball player with court in his hame.
"He's ultra talented, probably a top 80 kid," the UW coach said. "He came to Seattle. He just wanted to get out of the South. He had almost every SEC school recruiting him. We got him on a visit and he committed right away."
Muldrew finished as the all-time leading 6A Arkansas schoolboy scorer this past season with 1,110 points, 136 more than Malik Monk, who played for Kentucky and is now in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings.
Long ago, Miles was strongly encouraged to remain home and become the first African-American player for the Arkansas Razorbacks, but he resisted taking on that historic role.
Muldrew has faced a different sort of high-pressure situation to stay and play for Arkansas and persuasive coach John Calipari.
"Trust me, Calipari and Arkansas have been trying to get him out of his letter of intent," Sprinkle said, "and been throwing a bunch of money at him all year to try and get him."
Eddie Miles, meet Courtland Muldrew.
To get the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington