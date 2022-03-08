Game-Winning 35-Footer Was Half the Battle

The former University of Washington guard came up with a huge buzzer-beater for Montana State.

RaeQuan Battle seems happy at Montana State.

He's plays for the Big Sky's first-place team.

The Bobcats have a 24-7 record.

Most of all, his shots are going in again.

From just about anywhere.

None were bigger or longer than Battle's 35-footer that swished through to beat Northern Colorado 87-85 and make him a resounding hero on Saturday night in Bozeman.

With just four seconds left to play, the former University of Washington guard took four dribbles, crossed midcourt, set his feet and let fly with the game-winner, turning the gym into bedlam.

"Four seconds is a lot of time," Battle said.

After two Husky seasons of occasional brilliance, the 6-foot-5 sophomore from Tulalip, Washington, has found his game again while coming off the bench for his new team in all 31 games.

Battle averages 8.4 points per game to rank fourth among the Bobcats, while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from beyond the 3-point line.

The game-winning play was intended to go to a teammate, but Battle took it upon himself to make something happened when the other guy was double-teamed.

"That gave me the opening to go straight up the middle," Battle said. "If you give me that option, I'm going to shoot it."

