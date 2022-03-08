Skip to main content

Game-Winning 35-Footer Was Half the Battle

The former University of Washington guard came up with a huge buzzer-beater for Montana State.

RaeQuan Battle seems happy at Montana State.

He's plays for the Big Sky's first-place team.

The Bobcats have a 24-7 record.

Most of all, his shots are going in again.

From just about anywhere. 

None were bigger or longer than Battle's 35-footer that swished through to beat Northern Colorado 87-85 and make him a resounding hero on Saturday night in Bozeman.

With just four seconds left to play, the former University of Washington guard took four dribbles, crossed midcourt, set his feet and let fly with the game-winner, turning the gym into bedlam.

"Four seconds is a lot of time," Battle said.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After two Husky seasons of occasional brilliance, the 6-foot-5 sophomore from Tulalip, Washington, has found his game again while coming off the bench for his new team in all 31 games.

Battle averages 8.4 points per game to rank fourth among the Bobcats, while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from beyond the 3-point line.

The game-winning play was intended to go to a teammate, but Battle took it upon himself to make something happened when the other guy was double-teamed.

"That gave me the opening to go straight up the middle," Battle said. "If you give me that option, I'm going to shoot it." 

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

RaeQuan Battle hit a huge shot on Saturday night for Montana State.
Basketball

Game-Winning 35-Footer Was Half the Battle

By Dan Raley23 seconds ago
Sam Adams gets ready to take a handoff.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 28): Time to Order a Sam Adams on Defense

By Dan Raley2 hours ago
Tybo Tylin Rogers is the UW's first 2023 commit.
Recruiting

Huskies Tap Bakersfield for DeBoer's First 2023 Commit

By Dan Raley11 hours ago
Angelina and Drew Sample discuss Ukraine relatives in danger.
Football

Former Husky Drew Sample Looking for Ways to Extract Relatives from Ukraine

By Dan Raley21 hours ago
The mascot can't bear to look at this ASU-UW play.
Football

Huskies Will Play Pair of Friday Football Games

By Dan Raley22 hours ago
Jacob Page and JaMarcus Shephard get reacquainted.
Recruiting

Huskies Use Past Shepard Connection to Offer Tennessee Receiver

By Dan Raley23 hours ago
Jay'Veon Sunday leaves the field after the Apple Cup.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 26): Sunday Looks to Make Himself Yearly Presence

By Dan RaleyMar 7, 2022
Caleb Berry gets a practice carry.
Football

Huskies Could Pick Berry for Considerable Playing Time

By Dan RaleyMar 6, 2022