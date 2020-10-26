Green Acknowledges He Let Huskies Down, Wants to be Nation's Top Point Guard

Point guard Quade Green made what amounts to be a public apology, shooting guard Naz Carter remains in suspension limbo and one of two transfers appears to have received the go-ahead to play this season.

For the University of Washington basketball team, the plusses outweigh the negatives.

Green, speaking with reporters on Monday for the first time since he became academically ineligible, acknowledged that he was careless in letting his grades slip and not being able to play for the final 18 games. The Huskies went from 11-4 with him to 15-17 without him.

"I let the team down — badly," Green said. "I've never been lower in my life like I was last year. Now, I've got a new slate, a new team, a better team, and we're ready to go. "

The junior from Philadelphia and one-time Kentucky transfer looked and sounded upbeat. He told how he's been training steadily, running early in the day and doing yoga and other exercises, to make up for lost time.

"I want to be the best point guard in the country by the end of the year," he said.

Carter's situation with the Huskies seems much more dubious. The 6-foot-6 senior from Rochester, New York, was suspended by the school on Oct. 15 for a student code of conduct violation that wasn't specified.

However, he is facing serious allegations that, if true as they are spelled out on line, could have far-reaching implications.

Either way, UW coach Mike Hopkins did not sound all that optimistic about regaining the services of his leading returning scorer (12.2 points per game).

"Hopefully, he can come back," Hopkins said of Carter. "If not, it will be a big loss for us. We are preparing for both scenarios."

Hopkins has received one waiver outcome and is awaiting another involving Wichita State transfer Erik Stevenson and Michigan transfer Cole Bajema, both shooting guards.

The Husky coach wouldn't say who has been cleared to play, preferring to have both outcomes in hand before he does.

While there are a number of factors in play, Stevenson might be the one still without playing approval as a transfer. The Wichita State basketball program currently is in upheaval, with coach Greg Marshall under investigation amid charges of his mistreating players, one of whom appears to be Stevenson.

"I think it's going to be great news for both of them," Hopkins said of his transfers, basically verifying that at least one will play for him this season.

The Huskies are still waiting on a Pac-12 schedule release. Gone are non-conference games against Auburn, Gonzaga and Oklahoma. The UW will play a conference schedule, some kind of tournament event and a non-conference game against a team in the region.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.