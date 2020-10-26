SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Green Acknowledges He Let Huskies Down, Wants to be Nation's Top Point Guard

Dan Raley

Point guard Quade Green made what amounts to be a public apology, shooting guard Naz Carter remains in suspension limbo and one of two transfers appears to have received the go-ahead to play this season.

For the University of Washington basketball team, the plusses outweigh the negatives. 

Green, speaking with reporters on Monday for the first time since he became academically ineligible, acknowledged that he was careless in letting his grades slip and not being able to play for the final 18 games. The Huskies went from 11-4 with him to 15-17 without him.

"I let the team down  badly," Green said. "I've never been lower in my life like I was last year. Now, I've got a new slate, a new team, a better team, and we're ready to go. "

The junior from Philadelphia and one-time Kentucky transfer looked and sounded  upbeat. He told how he's been training steadily, running early in the day and doing yoga and other exercises, to make up for lost time.

"I want to be the best point guard in the country by the end of the year," he said.

Carter's situation with the Huskies seems much more dubious. The 6-foot-6 senior from Rochester, New York, was suspended by the school on Oct. 15 for a student code of conduct violation that wasn't specified. 

However, he is facing serious allegations that, if true as they are spelled out on line, could have far-reaching implications. 

Either way, UW coach Mike Hopkins did not sound all that optimistic about regaining the services of his leading returning scorer (12.2 points per game).

"Hopefully, he can come back," Hopkins said of Carter. "If not, it will be a big loss for us. We are preparing for both scenarios."

Hopkins has received one waiver outcome and is awaiting another involving Wichita State transfer Erik Stevenson and Michigan transfer Cole Bajema, both shooting guards.

The Husky coach wouldn't say who has been cleared to play, preferring to have both outcomes in hand before he does.

While there are a number of factors in play, Stevenson might be the one still without playing approval as a transfer. The Wichita State basketball program currently is in upheaval, with coach Greg Marshall under investigation amid charges of his mistreating players, one of whom appears to be Stevenson.

"I think it's going to be great news for both of them," Hopkins said of his transfers, basically verifying that at least one will play for him this season.

The Huskies are still waiting on a Pac-12 schedule release. Gone are non-conference games against Auburn, Gonzaga and Oklahoma. The UW will play a conference schedule, some kind of tournament event and a non-conference game against a team in the region.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sirmons Don't Let Family Get in the Way of Practice or the Upcoming Opener

Jackson and Jacob act like brothers, but they don't let bloodlines interfere with their football pursuits. They're teammates, but often practice opponents.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Kickoff Time and Broadcast Network Set for UW-Cal Football Game

The Huskies and the Bears will open the season against each other on Nov. 7 in Berkeley, California.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Road to 1991 Perfection: Rongen Says 'The Ducks Were Kind of a Nobody'

The University of Washington football team treated Oregon like any other opponent on the way to the national championship.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Road to 1991 Perfection: Mario Bailey Wasn't Happy With Cal Game

The All-American wide receiver got neutralized that day and it had more to do with his quarterback than the Bears defense.

Dan Raley

by

GolfHocho

Letuligasenoa Drops Weight, Builds Confidence as UW Defense Needs to Lead

The University of Washington defensive lineman is poised to assume a big role on this Husky team.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

4th and Inches Podcast: A Look at the Colorado Buffaloes

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller talk with Chase Howell about the Colorado Buffaloes football team.

Trevor Mueller

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: Big Foot Lives on the UW Roster

The UW place-kicking competition is one of the more inspirational scenarios on Jimmy Lake's football team.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: Today's Sirmon Is About Strength, Wisdom

The University of Washington, while trying to upgrade its second-row speed on defense, will gladly welcome a coach's kid who's a big hitter and limits his mistakes.

Dan Raley

by

GolfHocho

Pac-12 North Winners and Losers of Playing in Empty Stadiums

While fans groaned over the announcement that no fans would be allowed at any Pac-12 football games this season, some teams may have rejoiced. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Kaila Olin looks at which teams will be the winners and losers.

Kaila Olin

Road to 1991 Perfection: Hobert Helped Fulfill a Dying Fan's Wish at Cal

A staunch UW supporter was determined to attend the big game in Berkeley even as his life was slipping away. He made it happen.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen