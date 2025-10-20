Hannes Steinbach Draws Rave Reviews Far and Wide From UW Debut

🇩🇪 Hannes Steinbach today for Washington in the preseason win over

UNLV



24 points

16 boards

2 steals

11-16 FG

2-6 FT



Coming out of a year at Wurzburg, Mr Double-Double is looking to have a big freshman season for the Huskies this year. Potential lottery pick pic.twitter.com/0MqGS5qEaF