Huskies Add Shooter From Davidson As First Portal Pick-Up

Restocking his University of Washington basketball roster a second time, Danny Sprinkle said the Huskies would need some shooters.

Parker Friedrichsen is a start.

On Sunday, the 6-foot-4 senior guard revealed he is committed to the UW -- the first player pick-up after six guys left and entered the transfer portal.

Friedrichsen comes from Davidson, where Steph Curry spent his college years.

He actually attended Curry's basketball camp and won a 3-point shooting contest.

An Bixby, Oklahoma product, Friedrichsen was a 33-game starter for a 20-14 Davidson team this past season that advanced to the NIT and lost to Oklahoma State 84-80.

He averaged 10.8 points per game, shooting 42 percent from the field and more importantly 40.5 percent (68 of 168) from behind the line.

He had five games in which he dropped in four 3s or more and two games in which he launched as many as 10 of them.

Wake Forest guard Parker Friedrichsen (7) drives on North Carolina in 2025. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

His best outing was a career-high 27 points against Loyola of Chicago in which he drained 6 of 8 3-pointers in a 79-64 victory.

Friedrichsen, who has one season of eligibility remaining, began his college basketball career with two seasons in the ACC at Wake Forest in which he was largely a reserve player.

He started one of 35 games as a freshman for the Demon Deacons, five of 31 games as a sophomore, before leaving for Davidson.

Davidson guard Parker Friedrichsen (5) shoots over Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

News of Friedrichsen's UW commitment came late Sunday night, hours after former Husky guard Desmond Claude disclosed that he was entering the transfer portal and former forward Christian Nitu announced he was joining McNeese State.

The Huskies have lost four guards to the transfer portal in Zoom Diallo, JJ Mandaquit, Courtland Muldrew and Claude, and six players overall. Diallo reportedly was visiting Kentucky over the weekend.

Three-point shooting has been a decided UW shortcoming for several seasons, and especially this most recent one. The Huskies hit just 31.5 percent (221 of 702).

Of the departed, Diallo shot just 31.5 percent, Claude 30, Mandaquit 28.2 and Muldrew 21.1 from behind the line, which enabled opposing teams to stack their defenses inside and dare the Huskies to beat them from long range.

In the backcourt, the UW returns only guards Wesley Yates and Jasir Rencher, who were 31.2 and 20 percent 3-point shooters.

It is hoped Friedrichsen will open up the floor more for the Huskies and make opposing teams play them more honest on that end.

And he likely won't be the only outside marksman the UW pursues.