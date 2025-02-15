Huskies Are Best of the Worst, Beat Penn State
In a match-up of the Big Ten's two worst teams, and in it what actually turned out to be a most entertaining game, the University of Washington basketball team came in first.
The Huskies rallied from a 13-point, first-half deficit, survived a 3-point shot at the buzzer that missed and emerged from Penn State with a hard-earned 75-73 victory on Saturday in State College.
Yet it took plenty of unexpected role-playing for the UW (13-12 overall, 4-10 conference) to get this done, with Great Osobor turning into a point guard, Mekhi Mason doing his best Steph Curry impersonation and Franck Kepnang, well, being the Kepnang of old.
Best of all, the 17th-place Huskies had their chances of making the 15-team Big Ten Tournament greatly improve by downing the Nittany Lions (13-13, 3-12), who had their losing streak extended to seven.
Osobor, the UW's 6-foot-8 power forward, turned in a double-double, but not like one would think -- he finished with 13 rebounds and 10 assists, but managed just 6 points, thus preventing the Huskies from having their first triple-double in school history. But it was enough to win.
Mason finished with 20 points, to share game honors with Penn State's Ace Baldwin, by canning a career-best 6 of 11 3-point shots., including the go-ahead points.
Then there was the 6-foot-11 Kepnang, who came up with a season-high 14 points and 5 blocks in 27 minutes of play, in his best and longest showing in more than a year, continuing to back from early season knee surgery.
With his inspired play, he saved the Huskies, who trailed 31-18 at one point, from going down to what easily could have been another Big Ten road defeat.
Kepnang provided 10 first-half points, which included a pair of thundering dunks, to lead his team in scoring at the break and he blocked 4 shots in that time.
Eight of his points came inside the final 4:02 of the half when, with his team trailing 31-23, he slammed one in off, what else, an Osobor feed, capping the Huskies' 7-0 run to get back in it.
The next time down the floor, Kepnang dropped in a one-hander from the baseline and the UW had climbed within four, at 31-27.
With 53.3 seconds left in the half, the big man from Cameroon took a big step toward the basket, dunked emphatically, drew the foul call and completed a three-point play to make it a four-point deficit, at 38-34, going into the locker room.
Records aside, the game was highly competitive, with 17 lead changes, including 15 in the second half.
Trailing 68-67, Mason put the Huskies ahead for good with a corner 3-pointer off a pass from Osobor with 3:49 remaining.
Yet it was hang on time as these teams took it down to the wire, with Baldwin letting fly with an off-balance 3-pointer that missed with Osobor guarding him as the buzzer sounded.
The Huskies now return home to face Rutgers (12-13, 5-9) on Wednesday at Alaska Airlines, needing yet another win to become tourney eligible over one of the team's standing in their way.
