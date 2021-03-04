Huskies are Probably Better Off Without Banchero; He Won't be in College Long

The UW hasn't fared well with one-and-done players; in fact, the program has suffered every time they get one.

Paolo Banchero, considered the nation's top high school big man, disappointed a lot of people across Seattle when he selected Duke and rejected the University of Washington among others.

Yet as the Huskies play out the string of a terrible 5-20 season and then embark on a major rebuild, Banchero's college choice was probably for the better.

This O'Dea High School standout likely won't stick around the college game for more than a season.

Duke might be able to handle a brief stay by Banchero, but the Huskies are in position to take one-and-done players anymore. They need guys who project to be three- and even four-year collegians.

Bringing in the highly rated Jackson Grant of Olympia High School and more players like him will help bring the UW back to acceptable levels.

Every time it's gone for the proverbial lottery pick, such as Markelle Fultz, Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels, the program has fallen apart.

Meantime, Banchero continues to reap all sorts of recognition and remains one of the favorites to be named Sports Illustrated All-American Player of the Year, even though he doesn't have a senior season to play at O'Dea High.

He's the son of one of the UW's greatest women's players in Rhonda Smith. Idle from a senior season because the pandemic, he's been relegated to pickup games in recent months, but that won't hurt him much.

Consider SIAA's assessment of the 6-foot-10 player, concluding that he's a college short-timer.

The 6-foot-10, 230-pound big man looked more comfortable than ever with the ball in his hands running with Seattle Rotary over the last three months, further staking his claim as a prototype offensive fulcrum for the modern game. Banchero seems on track to prove it during what's likely to be a single season at Duke.

One-and-done won't help a second-tier team like Washington much. The Blue Bloods can handle it better, even thrive off the continual roster reloading. Yet every time the Huskies secure an elite player with one eye on the NBA, their coach finds his job security in question rather than enhanced.

